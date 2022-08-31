Personalized Beauty Devices Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2030

Global Personalized Beauty Devices Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Personalized Beauty Devices Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than %over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Personalized Beauty Devices are the products which are recommended foe the specific individual. Almost all physicians who deal with cosmetics are advising an individual treatment like Lasor, infra light, etc.

Consumers inclination toward the personalized beauty devices and growing of new trends in the cosmetics and wellness industry has increased nowadays.

Also, manufacturers aim to provide consumers with personalized and AI-based devices which is a driving factor for the market.

In January 2020, L’Or?(C)al introduced a personalized makeup device. Perso is an artificial intelligence-powered device that is capable to deliver on-the-spot skincare, lipstick, and foundation. In November 2020, Lumen announced has launched the hand-held personalized nutrition device to keep a track on the metabolism across the U.K. implementing artificial intelligence and real-time data to keep the track.

Still, high cost of these beauty devices and concerns about potential side effects may limit the market growth. However, influencers are promoting these devices and new cosmetic product on social media which is affecting a wide range of audience and is expected to increase the demand of these devices in forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Personalized Beauty Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominant the market by its great innovation in beauty devices. Customers in the North American region are likely to inclined more towards implementing and using new technologies. Furthermore, the advance lifestyle of this region has inclined people towards beauty products. Studies has found that 50 million of American are suffering from acne related issue. Thereby, increases the demand for these devices.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Jebsen Consumer Products Co. Ltd

CANDELA CORPORATION.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Procter & Gamble.

L’Or?(C)al Paris

Panasonic Corporation

MTG CO., LTD

NuFACE

Home Skin ovations Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Industrial within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Hair Removal Devices

Acne Devices

Skin Derma Rollers

Hair Growth Devices

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Oxygen & Streamer Devices

Light/LED Therapy & Photo rejuvenation Devices

Cleansing Devices

By Application:

Commercial

Domestic

By Technology:

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Technology

Lasers Invigorate

Wearable Devices

By End-User:

Beauty Centres & Spas

Home-us

Dermatology Centres

By Gender:

Male

Female

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoASIA PACIFIC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

