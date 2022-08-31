Personalized Beauty Devices Market Improvement Study by Dynamics, Opportunities and Driving Forces to 2030

Global Personalized Beauty Devices Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Personalized Beauty Devices Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than %over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Personalized Beauty Devices are the products which are recommended foe the specific individual. Almost all physicians who deal with cosmetics are advising an individual treatment like Lasor, infra light, etc.
Consumers inclination toward the personalized beauty devices and growing of new trends in the cosmetics and wellness industry has increased nowadays.
Also, manufacturers aim to provide consumers with personalized and AI-based devices which is a driving factor for the market.
In January 2020, L’Or?(C)al introduced a personalized makeup device. Perso is an artificial intelligence-powered device that is capable to deliver on-the-spot skincare, lipstick, and foundation. In November 2020, Lumen announced has launched the hand-held personalized nutrition device to keep a track on the metabolism across the U.K. implementing artificial intelligence and real-time data to keep the track.
Still, high cost of these beauty devices and concerns about potential side effects may limit the market growth. However, influencers are promoting these devices and new cosmetic product on social media which is affecting a wide range of audience and is expected to increase the demand of these devices in forthcoming period.
The regional analysis of global Personalized Beauty Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominant the market by its great innovation in beauty devices. Customers in the North American region are likely to inclined more towards implementing and using new technologies. Furthermore, the advance lifestyle of this region has inclined people towards beauty products. Studies has found that 50 million of American are suffering from acne related issue. Thereby, increases the demand for these devices.
Major market player included in this report are:
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Jebsen Consumer Products Co. Ltd
CANDELA CORPORATION.
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
Procter & Gamble.
L’Or?(C)al Paris
Panasonic Corporation
MTG CO., LTD
NuFACE
Home Skin ovations Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Industrial within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Hair Removal Devices
Acne Devices
Skin Derma Rollers
Hair Growth Devices
Cellulite Reduction Devices
Oxygen & Streamer Devices
Light/LED Therapy & Photo rejuvenation Devices
Cleansing Devices
By Application:
Commercial
Domestic
By Technology:
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Technology
Lasers Invigorate
Wearable Devices
By End-User:
Beauty Centres & Spas
Home-us
Dermatology Centres
By Gender:
Male
Female
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoASIA PACIFIC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
