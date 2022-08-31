Organic Cosmetics Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2030

Global Organic Cosmetics Market to reach USD 16.06 billion by 2027. Global Organic Cosmetics Market is valued approximately USD 10.53 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries.

Market Overview-

Organic Cosmetics is generally defined as the product which are made naturally or with the natural extract of nature. Mostly, it is believed that these products are more skin friendly and beneficial for the body and skin. Also these products are made naturally that is they barely has any side effect.

Concerns regarding beauty and appearance among individuals have increased the popularity of cosmetics products. As well as growing preferences for natural and organic ingredients in cosmetics is a driven factor for the market.

In 2019, Forrest Essential has found its naturally made product, which is enriched with natural ingredients and special serum formula, enhancing and rejuvenates both lips and eyes. In 2019, The French division of the international brand, Garnier, set in motion, a new ???Garnier Bio’ organic skincare line in France. It collaborated with the ecological NGO foundation, Good Planet. The motive is to work along with the French farmers in developing agroforestry in line with the rules and norms of the French Agroforestry Association.

Short shelf-life of these organic product and the trend of using modern cosmetics is a limiting factor for the market. However, demand for chemical free product has increased and people are moving forward to organic product is a new trend nowadays. This shows a great growth of market in forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Organic Cosmetics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America is dominating the overall organic cosmetics market owing to the higher percentage of health-focused population in the country. While, Europe is considerably holding a remarkably large market share admitting to the presence of major market players in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Hain Celestial group

Johnson & Johnson

Botanic Organic, LLC

Eminence Organic Skin Care

Loreal SA

The Estee Lauder Company, Inc

Bare Escentuals, Inc

Aubrey Organics

Natures Gate

AVEDA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Industrial within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Facial care

Body care

Hair care

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoASIA PACIFIC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

