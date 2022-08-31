Organic Cosmetics Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2030

Global Organic Cosmetics Market to reach USD 16.06 billion by 2027. Global Organic Cosmetics Market is valued approximately USD 10.53 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Organic Cosmetics is generally defined as the product which are made naturally or with the natural extract of nature. Mostly, it is believed that these products are more skin friendly and beneficial for the body and skin. Also these products are made naturally that is they barely has any side effect.
Concerns regarding beauty and appearance among individuals have increased the popularity of cosmetics products. As well as growing preferences for natural and organic ingredients in cosmetics is a driven factor for the market.
In 2019, Forrest Essential has found its naturally made product, which is enriched with natural ingredients and special serum formula, enhancing and rejuvenates both lips and eyes. In 2019, The French division of the international brand, Garnier, set in motion, a new ???Garnier Bio’ organic skincare line in France. It collaborated with the ecological NGO foundation, Good Planet. The motive is to work along with the French farmers in developing agroforestry in line with the rules and norms of the French Agroforestry Association.
Short shelf-life of these organic product and the trend of using modern cosmetics is a limiting factor for the market. However, demand for chemical free product has increased and people are moving forward to organic product is a new trend nowadays. This shows a great growth of market in forthcoming period.
The regional analysis of global Organic Cosmetics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America is dominating the overall organic cosmetics market owing to the higher percentage of health-focused population in the country. While, Europe is considerably holding a remarkably large market share admitting to the presence of major market players in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
The Hain Celestial group
Johnson & Johnson
Botanic Organic, LLC
Eminence Organic Skin Care
Loreal SA
The Estee Lauder Company, Inc
Bare Escentuals, Inc
Aubrey Organics
Natures Gate
AVEDA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Industrial within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Facial care
Body care
Hair care
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialist Stores
Online Retail Stores
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoASIA PACIFIC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
