Supply Chain Security Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2030

Global supply chain security market is expected to reach USD 1.3billion by 2027 Global supply chain security market is valued approximately at USD 0.85billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about6.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Market Overview-

Supply chain security is a part of supply chain management that helps in the risk management of vendors, external suppliers, logistics and transportation, etc. Its intent is to analyze, identify as well as mitigate the inherent risks associated with working with other organizations as a part of the supply chain.

The global supply chain security market is being driven by increasing IoT devices in the supply chain and increasing need for healthcare supply chain security. Furthermore, widespread adoption of automation technology and other technologies across the value chain will provide new opportunities for the global supply chain security industry. Warehousing represents the backbone of management in supply chain. As per Statista, the warehouse automation market size across the globe is expected to increase from USD 15 billion in 2019 to about USD 30 billion by 2026. Such growth in the warehouse automation would strengthen the supply chain security and is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, budgetary constraints among small and emerging startups in developing economies may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global supply chain security market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to factors such as early deployment of supply chain security, presence of various vendors that offer supply chain security solutions, increasing implementation of supply chain security solution by businesses organizations, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacificis anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to dynamic and advanced adoption of new technologies, investments in supply chain security projects, etc. across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sensitech

ORBCOMM

ELPRO

Rotronic

Emerson

NXP Semiconductors

Testo

Qingdao Haier Biomedical

Monnit Corporation

Berlinger& Co. AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application:

Data Protection

Data Visibility and Governance

Others

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical:

FMCG

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

