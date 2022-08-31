Supply Chain Security Market Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2030

Global supply chain security market is expected to reach USD 1.3billion by 2027 Global supply chain security market is valued approximately at USD 0.85billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about6.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.
Market Overview-
Supply chain security is a part of supply chain management that helps in the risk management of vendors, external suppliers, logistics and transportation, etc. Its intent is to analyze, identify as well as mitigate the inherent risks associated with working with other organizations as a part of the supply chain.
The global supply chain security market is being driven by increasing IoT devices in the supply chain and increasing need for healthcare supply chain security. Furthermore, widespread adoption of automation technology and other technologies across the value chain will provide new opportunities for the global supply chain security industry. Warehousing represents the backbone of management in supply chain. As per Statista, the warehouse automation market size across the globe is expected to increase from USD 15 billion in 2019 to about USD 30 billion by 2026. Such growth in the warehouse automation would strengthen the supply chain security and is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, budgetary constraints among small and emerging startups in developing economies may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis of the global supply chain security market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to factors such as early deployment of supply chain security, presence of various vendors that offer supply chain security solutions, increasing implementation of supply chain security solution by businesses organizations, etc. in the region. Whereas Asia Pacificis anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to dynamic and advanced adoption of new technologies, investments in supply chain security projects, etc. across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Sensitech
ORBCOMM
ELPRO
Rotronic
Emerson
NXP Semiconductors
Testo
Qingdao Haier Biomedical
Monnit Corporation
Berlinger& Co. AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Software
Hardware
Services
By Application:
Data Protection
Data Visibility and Governance
Others
By Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
SMEs
By Vertical:
FMCG
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Automotive
Transportation and Logistics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
