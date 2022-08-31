Military Transport Aircraft Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Military Transport Aircraft Market to reach USD 22.43 billion by 2027.Global Military Transport Aircraft Market is valued approximately USD 16.07 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.88% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Combat and non-combat aircraft platforms make up a military aircraft. Combat aircraft are often created and bought only by military forces and are meant to defeat the adversary using their own armaments through assault and reconnaissance and surveillance. Non-combat aircraft are employed for training and transportation.

The military, border patrol enforcement, law enforcement, paramilitary organizations, and other special security groups all utilize these aircraft. In terms of suppliers and purchasers, the sector is extremely concentrated, and it is heavily dependent on government funding. The major elements driving this market’s growth are growing threats and rising geopolitical instability. However, because of growing strategic considerations, demand from the military sector has fluctuated from year to year. The market is projected to develop in areas such as Asia Pacific and Europe. However, owing to fiscal restrictions on governmental funding, it may be limited in places such as the Middle East. Many countries are intending to modernize their military transport rotorcraft fleets, and some are already in the process of doing so. Singapore is also planning to replace its AS332 Super Pumas. On this basis, the Republic of Singapore Air Force received the first H-225M medium-lift transport helicopter in March 2021. The H225M is based on the Super Puma and has a similar appearance to its predecessor, but it has updated engines, avionics, and a larger main cabin that can transport up to 28 soldiers in standard cabin seats or 14 in energy-absorbing wall-mounted seats, according to the manufacturer. For instance, China launched the Z-8L big military transport helicopter in July 2021. The Z-8L has a larger body than any previous rotorcraft built in the United States. It is expected to greatly improve the People’s Liberation Army’s frontline transport and quick-response fighting capacity (PLA).

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Military Transport Aircraft market. In the year 2020, North America had the greatest market share by geography. During the forecasting period, the region is inclined to maintain its market dominance, with the greatest market share each year. The United States, the world’s largest defence spender, is a major buyer of transport aircraft in the region. The United States boasts the largest fleet of transport planes and helicopters in the worldwide. In the future years, the government also intends to expand its cargo aircraft fleet. The US Air Force recently won a contract for USD 1.7 billion for the sixth manufacturing lot of 12 KC-46A tanker aircraft in January 2021. The first batch of 21 C-130Js was granted USD 1.5 billion by the Department of Defense. The firm is contracted to supply a combination of 24 HC-130Js and MC-130Js to the US Air Force, 20 KC-130s to the US Marine Corps, and six HC-130Js to the US Coast Guard. The deliveries will occur between 2021 and 2025.

Major market player included in this report are:

Airbus S.A.S.

The Boeing Company

Dassault Aviation SA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

Embraer S.A.

GE Aviation

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Bell Textron Inc.

Sukhoi Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Blade

By Application:

Combat

Military Transport

Airborne Early Warning & Control

Reconnaissance & Surveillance

By System:

Airframe

Engine

Avionics

Landing Gear System

Weapon System

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

