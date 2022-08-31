Process Gas Compressors Market Forecast | Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

Global Process Gas Compressors Market to reach USD 8.32 billion by 2027.Global Process Gas Compressors Market is valued approximately USD 6.45 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.71% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Market Overview

Technological advancements in compression techniques have a significant impact on the equipment’s compression capabilities, which is likely to fuel the process gas compressor market growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the industry’s need for air compressors is projected to be fueled by the increased use of durable and energy-efficient equipment.

Also, creating high-power rated and efficient air compression equipment necessitates the use of advanced technology and a high level of technical competence. As a result, the process gas compressor market’s expansion is anticipated to be hampered in the future years by the high cost of installation and maintenance. During the forecast period, however, the growth in manufacturing activities in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is necessary to introduce manufacturers with significant revenue opportunities. With increased exports and imports by gas producing nations such as The United and Russia, as well as gas-consuming countries including China and the European Union, demand for process gas compressors in the midstream oil and gas sector is expected to rise. For instance, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the natural gas pipeline network in the United States is a highly interconnected system that transports natural gas throughout the continent. About 3 million miles of mainline and other pipes connect natural gas producing locations and storage facilities with customers in the pipeline network. This natural gas transportation network provided around 28.3 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas to over 76.9 million consumers in 2019. Also, The Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA) said pipeline and collecting CAPEX’s economic consequences The anticipated pipeline and gathering line CAPEX of $22 billion per year is expected to generate approximately 325,000 employment per year in the United States. Over the 2018-2035 projection period, this investment is anticipated to contribute $565 billion to US GDP, $106 billion in Federal taxes, and $91 billion in state and local taxes, equating to average annual values of $31 billion, $6 billion, and $5 billion, respectively. Global oil and gas trunk pipes are anticipated to increase by 13.4% from 1.9 million kilometers in 2019 to 2.2 million kilometers in 2023. According to announced and planned projects, Asia and North America lead in pipeline length expansion, with a total of approximately 0.14 million km. This trend is expected to show good signals for the process gas compressor industry in the future years. In the United States, coal-fired energy output has declined significantly, with gas-fired energy production progressively taking its place. The percentage of energy produced from gas increased from 27.5 percent in 2014 to 35.1 percent in 2018, indicating that the market for process gas compressors in the Oil and Gas Industry is growing.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Process Gas Compressors market. The Asia Pacific region has had the quickest growth, owing to India’s and China’s expanding industrial and consumer markets, as well as increased gas consumption from established nations such as Australia. India’s recent advancements in the sector of pipeline and city gas distribution are likely to play a significant role in the Asia-Pacific region’s process gas compressor market growth. India is anticipated to have 34,384 kilometers of new pipelines online. The process gas compressor market in India is projected to benefit from India’s investment in the refining and petrochemicals industries. India’s refining capacity increased by 6.51 percent to 22495.43 TMT in March 2019, compared to March 2018. China’s aim to lowering pollution by replacing coal-fired energy production with renewable energy and gas-fired energy production has resulted in a steady increase in gas demand over the years, making it the world’s third-largest gas consumer.

Major market player included in this report are:

Atlas Copco Ab

Ingersoll Rand

General Electric

Siemens

Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kaeser Kompressoren

Hitachi Ltd.

BAUER Comp Holding GmbH

Howden Group

Kobe Steel Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Oil Injected

Oil Free

By End-user:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Industrial Gases

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

