Feminine Hygiene Products Market To Show Incredible Growth By 2030 | Heyday, Elize Lifestyle, PeeBuddy

The feminine hygiene products market was valued at INR 32.66 Bn in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~16.87% during the 2021 2025 period, to reach a value of INR 70.20 Bn by 2025.

In 2020, of approximately 355 Mn menstruating women, less than 41% used hygienic menstruation protection methods. Hygienic menstruation products such as sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, tampons, panty liners, and intimate cleansers are common in India. Sanitary napkins are used the most with approximately 17.63% of the menstruating women using them.

Market insights:

Improved awareness regarding feminine hygiene and the benefits of using hygienic personal care products propel market growth. Government initiatives to promote menstrual awareness among women and adolescent girls also drive the market. Some of the programs and initiatives introduced by the government include the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram scheme, exemption of tampon tax, and subsidization of sanitary napkins. However, social stigma regarding menstruation, high prices of hygiene products, and their negative impact on the environment are some of the factors that hinder its growth.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The pandemic, followed by the nationwide lockdown, severely impacted the market. In the initial phase of the lockdown, production came to a standstill and supply chain was disrupted. As a result, there was a shortage of feminine hygiene products at medical stores and on e-commerce sites. Women belonging to low income groups had reduced purchasing power because of the economic impact of the pandemic. Consequently, several women took to traditional unhygienic practices. Thus, the market, both in terms of demand and supply, experienced loss during the initial phase of the pandemic. However, the market started reviving gradually from the fourth quarter of 2020, as lockdown restrictions were lifted and commerce restarted.

Companies covered:

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited

Elize Lifestyle Private Limited

Heyday

PeeBuddy (Sirona Hygiene Private Limited

Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited

Saathi Eco Innovations India Private Limited

Shudh Plus Hygiene Products Private Limited

Unicharm India Private Limited

Johnson & Johnson India

