Target Acquisition Systems Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Target Acquisition Systems Market to reach USD 18.21 billion by 2027.Global Target Acquisition Systems Market is valued approximately USD 12.55 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.46 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Target acquisition systems are multi-purpose weapon systems used to identify, locate, and detect targets in order to deploy deadly and non-lethal weapons effectively. A target is a collection of mobile and stationary units, troops, equipment, capabilities, facilities, people, and activities that an enemy commander can utilize to execute operations.

Target acquisition, as opposed to surveillance on one and target tracking, is the process by which a weapon system decides which object to latch on to. Because of their growing usage in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, talent acquisition systems are in great demand. The missile and bomb guiding mechanisms, as well as battlefield management systems, work in tandem with target acquisition systems. Advances in automatic weapons, increased defence spending by nations, increased demand for artillery systems by armed forces, and continuous military modernization initiatives throughout the world are all expected to propel the target acquisition systems market forward. The high operational cost of target acquisition systems, on the other hand, may limit the worldwide target acquisition systems market’s growth. Increasing investment in research and development (R&D) for the development of technologically sophisticated systems for defence applications is the future opportunity. For instance, in November 2018, an Asia-Pacific country awarded Israel aerospace industry a contract for 550 million dollars for the provision of its sophisticated Sky Capture air-defense system. As a result, future improvements in automatic weaponry will continue to boost the market for talent acquisition.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Target Acquisition Systems market. Due to increased defence spending by India and China, as well as the growth of military capabilities, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Other factors predicted to boost the growth of the target acquisition systems market in Asia Pacific include a strong local manufacturing base and the rising usage of automatic weapons on combat vehicles and naval platforms.

Major market player included in this report are:

Rheinmetall

BAE Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

Aselsan A.S.

Elbit Systems

Hensoldt

Leonardo

Raytheon Company

Thales

Wuhan Joho Technology Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sub-system:

Cameras

Scopes & Sights

Detecting & Locating Systems

Modules

Others

Add-on Systems

By Platform:

Land

Airborne

Naval

By End-use:

Military

Homeland Security

By Range:

Short range (0-8 km)

Medium range (8-250 km)

Large range (above 250 km)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

