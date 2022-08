Automotive Hub Motor Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2030

Automotive Hub Motor Market to reach USD 15.04 billion by 2027.Global Automotive Hub Motor Market is valued approximately at USD 10 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Hub motor is an electric motor that is installed in the wheels which helps to drives the wheels directly. This type of technology which is used in this motor is called brushless technology. The technology used in this system is brushless DC technology, in this technology mechanical commutation is replaced with the electronic commutation.

The Automotive Hub Motor market is being driven by rise in production of vehicles with in-wheel electric motors, enhanced performance of electric vehicle due to hub motor systems. In addition, With the growing concerns and awareness to protect and preserve the environment for future generations, the need for zero-emission mobility has tremendously increased the demand for electric vehicles across the world. Thereby increasing the demand of hub motors. For instance, In June 2021, ETRAN, an electric motorbike developer has signed MoU with Pioneer Motor of Thailand, to develop hub motors for motorcycles. However, less operating speed and complex structure of hub motors, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Automotive Hub Motor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to strong penetration of electric vehicles, and the related components in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due ongoing expansion towards the Electric vehicle in the region.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & CO. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hyundai Mobis

Siemens AG

QS Motor

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.

NTN Corporation

TDCM

MAC Shanghai Electric Motor Company Ltd.

Accell Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Product Type:

Pedelecs

Throttle on Demand

Scooter or Motorcycle

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Position:

Front Hub Motor

Rear Hub Motor

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

