Solid State Transformer Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Solid State Transformer Market USD $Billion by 2027.Global Solid State Transformer Market reached USD $Billion in 2020. The Global Solid State Transformer Market tends to grow by a CAGR of % in the 2021-2027 period.
Market Overview-
Transformers are used to control the power through volt fluctuations, control circuits, and incorporates the semiconductors. The solid-state transformer is the advanced version of the traditional transformer, solid-state transformer enhances the controlling power and protects the load capacity creating by the power supply disruption.
The growing need for efficient power supply in various industries drives the growth of the market, as big manufacturing companies didn’t want to hamper their production by disruption of power. Market is growing at sluggish rate and installation and maintainance is costlty, this is declining the growth of the market. It is estimated that electric vehicle charging station demand will surge in the forecasted period and that will be the rise of the smart transformer.
The regions included in the global Solid-state transformer market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share, due to the increasing investment in the power and distribution sector. Europe is the second largest market after Asia Pacific due to adoption of renwable and green energy intiatives adopated.
Major market players included in this report are:
Hitachi ABB Power Grids
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
General Electric Company
Eaton Corporation
Electric Research and Manufacturing Cooperative Inc.
Alstom SA
TBEA Co., Ltd
SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application Type:
Smart Grid
Traction
Other Applications
By Product Type:
Distribution Solid-State Transformer
Power Solid-State Transformer
Traction Solid-State Transformer
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
