Asia Pacific Smart Cities Market Top Leading Countries, Companies, Revenue, Challenges and Forecast 2030

Asia Pacific smart cities market will grow by 20.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $5,923.0 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for resource management due to overpopulation and emerging technological advancements in 5G, AI, big data, IoT, cloud and edge computing. Highlighted with 39 tables and 82 figures, this 157-page report “Asia Pacific Smart Cities Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Citizen Service, Transportation, Utilities, Home & Building), Business Model (BOM, BOO, BOT, OBM), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire Asia Pacific smart cities market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Key Players: ABB Ltd. , Accenture Plc , Alphabet Inc. , AT&T , Cisco Systems Inc. , Ericsson , Foxconn Electronics Inc. , Fujitsu Ltd. , General Electric Company , Hitachi , Honeywell , Huawei Technologies , IBM Corporation , INTEL Corporation , LG Electronics Inc. , Microsoft Corp. , Oracle Corp. , Qualcomm Technologies Inc. , Schneider Electric SE , Siemens AG , Toshiba Corporation

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors. The Asia Pacific Smart Cities Market offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify smart cities market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Application, Business Model, and Region.

Based on Component

Infrastructure & Hardware

– Smart Devices

– Embedded Objects

– Smart Sensors

– Other Hardware

Software & Solutions

– Software & Applications

– Communication Optimization

– Data Collection & Analysis

– Other Solutions

Services

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Based on Application

Smart Transportation

– Parking Management

– Ticketing & Travel Management

– Traffic Management

– Passenger Information Management System

– Freight Information System

– Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities

– Energy management

– Advanced Metering Infrastructure

– Smart Grid

– Water Management

– Distribution Management

– Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance

– E-Governance Solutions

– Smart Public Safety

– Law Enforcement

– City Planning

– Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building

– Building Automation System

– Energy Management Systems

– Parking Management System

– Emergency Management System

– Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service

– Smart Education

– Smart Healthcare

– Emergency Response System

– Video Surveillance System

– Assisted Living Solution

– Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility

– Electric Vehicle Charging

– Tunnel Management

– Tolling Management

– Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications

Based on Business Model

– Build Operate Manage (BOM)

– Build Own Operate (BOO)

– Build Operate Transfer (BOT)

– Open Business Model (OBM)

– Other Business Models

Geographically

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2022? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

Table of Content:

Market Introduction

Market Report Scope and Methodology

Overview of Market Research Methodology

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players

Market Segmentation By Application, By Type

Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Conclusion

Continued……………….

