Commercial Telematics Market Fundamentals and Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

Additionally, it predicts the growth of the Commercial Telematics Market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Key Companies Covered in the Commercial Telematics Market Research are Cartrack, Daimler fleet board gmbh, Fleet complete, Geotab inc., Microlise, Masternaut limited, Mix telematics, Navistar, inc, Omnitracs, Tomtom international bv., Trimble inc.,, Verizon, Zonar systems, and other key market players.

The global commercial telematics market was estimated at more than US$ 16,771 million in 2020 and will register a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

The branch of telematics deals with the communication of information from different locations. Vehicle telematics is helpful in tracking the location of the vehicle by integration of Global Positioning System (GPS) and on-board diagnostics systems. Diagnostic systems and GPS are helpful in tracking the speed of the vehicle. Vehicle insurance and fleet management companies use Telematics systems to locate the vehicle when needed.

The size of the global market is the main topic of this report, with a particular emphasis on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Based on manufacturers, regions, types, and applications, this research divides the market into categories. Another extremely thorough component of the research and analysis study of the worldwide market included in the report is regional analysis. This section provides information on the expansion of several regional and national markets in terms of sales. It gives a comprehensive country-by-country volume analysis and region-by-region market size analysis of the global market for the historical and forecast period to 2028.

The pre-and post-impact of COVID-19 on the global market are carefully analyzed in the research. The global market report looks at the existing situation, share, expected trends, and SWOT analysis. For the purpose of forecasting growth for the years 2022–2030, it also covers sales channels. This study will analyze the market in terms of market growth patterns, future prospects, and player contributions to market growth.

Factors affecting

Governing laws

The government of various countries has made some laws regarding the safety, security, and tracking of vehicles. The growing safety concerns and laws by authorities are likely to uplift market growth during the forecast period.

U.S. Department of Transportation has declared some guidelines for monitoring vehicles. As per the rules, the fleet manager has to share a detailed list of violations as classified by federal or state investigators,

Fleet management systems (FMS) also require obtaining approval from Federal Motor Carrier Safety Advisor. Thus, such laws will regulate the growth of the industry in the upcoming years.

Advancement in Smart Devices

Smart devices have changed the tactics of communication. People wish to stay connected even after staying in different places. Since connectivity has become essential in lives, automobile manufacturers install connectivity solutions in vehicles to grow sales. Consumers expect innovations in automobiles. Thus, manufacturers are adopting telematics to let automobiles work like computers and smartphones.

Connectivity solutions are embedded in the cars to keep up with the demand of the population. Due to the growing phase of the digital revolution, the automobiles industry will show some promising growth in the telematics market.

COVID-19 Impact

The expansion of COVID-19 infection has halted the global commercial telematics market growth. Travel restrictions drove the weak financial performance of the key companies.

COVID-19 boosted the deceleration of companies in terms of revenue. Organizations are adopting leaseback options to improve cash flow.

Regulatory & policy changes, supply chain execution, labor, working capital administration, and liquidity & solvency management are the major factors risking the growth of telematics market participants are

Major participants of the commercial telematics market, like insurers, fleet owners, OEM, and others, recorded limited financial growth.

2020 was a declining year for the commercial telematics market, owing to the adverse demand during the crisis. Thus, it impacted the overall production activities of these industries. Moreover, the slowdown in operations due to a decrease in the workforce, COVID-19 restrictions, and inadequate health safety preparations changed the entire outlook of the global commercial telematics market.

Automotive dealers, OEMs, insurers, and fleet operators are expected to shift their focus to working capital management. Thus, the chances of investments in advanced technology are further lower.

Commercial telematics technology sales will face a decline because of the high installation charges and additional infrastructural requirements.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific would exhibit maximum growth during the forecast period. Market strength and growing awareness regarding safety among the population will accelerate the growth of the global commercial telematics market. Furthermore, developing rules and regulations for the betterment of road safety is likely to boost the growth. Apart from that, OEM player, transportation, and logistics industries and advanced 4G LTE technology will bring maximum contribution from the region.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Solutions

Services

By End User

Transportation and Logistics

Insurance

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Vehicle Manufacturers/Dealers

Government Agencies

By Solution Type

Automotive OEM Services

Aftermarket Telematics

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

