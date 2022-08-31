Europe IoT in Smart Cities Market Size and Share 2022, Future Demands, Emerging Technologies, Demand by Regions

Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G are important enablers for smart cities. Europe smart cities IoT market accounted for $42.4 billion in 2019 and will grow by 19.9% annually over 2020-2030 owing to emerging technological advancements and increasing number of government initiatives for smart cities. Highlighted with 36 tables and 58 figures, this 124-page report “IoT in Smart Cities: Europe Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Product Type, Technology, Application (Citizen Service, Transportation, Utilities, Home & Building), and Country” is based on a holistic research of the entire Europe smart cities IoT market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Key Players: Bosch Software Innovation Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Quantela, Sap Se, Schneider Electric Software, LLC, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless, Tech Mahindra

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors. The Europe IoT in Smart Cities Market offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify smart cities IoT market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

Based on Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Based on Product Type

– Remote Monitoring

– Network & Application Security

– Data Management

– Real-Time Streaming Analytics

– Network Management

– Network Security

– Other Product Types

Based on Technology

– Satellite Network

– Cellular Network

– Radio Frequency Identification

– Near Field Communication

– Wi-Fi

Based on Application

Smart Transportation

Smart Utilities

Smart Home & Building

Smart Citizen Service

– Smart Education

– Smart Healthcare

– Emergency Response System

– Public Safety System

– Assisted Living Solution

– Other Citizen Services

Environmental Monitoring

Other Applications

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2022? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

Table of Content:

Market Introduction

Market Report Scope and Methodology

Overview of Market Research Methodology

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players

Market Segmentation By Application, By Type

Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Conclusion

Continued……………….

