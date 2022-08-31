Sorbitol Market Key Trends and Growth Opportunities 2022-2030

Additionally, it predicts the growth of the Sorbitol Market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Key Companies Covered in the Sorbitol Market Research are American International Foods, Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Kasyap Sweeteners, Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Merck KGaA, Roquette Frres, SPI Pharma, Tereos, Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co., Ltd., Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH, and other key market players.

The global sorbitol market value was ~USD 1.35 billion in 2020. The global sorbitol market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. Increasing demand for diabetic and dietetic foods and beverages will lead to significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

As sugar substitutes for consumer foods become more popular, the product will also continue to grow in demand.

The use of sorbitol in oral care products is also increasing, as it is metabolized at a slower rate than other sugar alcohols, preventing dental problems such as cavities and tooth decay. In the forecast period, such benefits should propel business growth.

The size of the global market is the main topic of this report, with a particular emphasis on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Based on manufacturers, regions, types, and applications, this research divides the market into categories. Another extremely thorough component of the research and analysis study of the worldwide market included in the report is regional analysis. This section provides information on the expansion of several regional and national markets in terms of sales. It gives a comprehensive country-by-country volume analysis and region-by-region market size analysis of the global market for the historical and forecast period to 2028.

The pre-and post-impact of COVID-19 on the global market are carefully analyzed in the research. The global market report looks at the existing situation, share, expected trends, and SWOT analysis. For the purpose of forecasting growth for the years 2022–2030, it also covers sales channels. This study will analyze the market in terms of market growth patterns, future prospects, and player contributions to market growth.

Due to low production and labor costs in the Asia Pacific, production capacity has been shifting to the region, resulting in lower sorbitol prices, which has caused a rise in demand from non-food applications.

A primary driver of the market, thus, is the growing demand for nutritive sweeteners among food and beverage companies. The approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) should further drive the market in the U.S. Also, sorbitol finds application in pharmaceutical products, which drives sales in the United States, given that the country has one of the largest pharmaceutical industries.

Due to its textural, moisture-stabilizing, and non-carcinogenic properties, this product is becoming increasingly popular in chocolates and confectionery products. The neutral and stable nature of sorbitol has led to its high demand since it cannot affect the taste or texture of other foods. Sorbitol’s texture-enhancing properties make it a useful ingredient for cosmetics production.

Covid-19 Impact

Coronavirus, the global pandemic, is affecting people around the world. Additionally, businesses are closing down, and a lot of people are losing their jobs. These factors have also affected the growth of the Sorbitol Market.

After Covid19, there is an expectation that Global Sorbitol Market Share will grow enormously. Since the whole world was under lockdown, the company’s distribution channels ceased to function. Companies have turned to e-commerce platforms to overcome this constraint. A higher fatality rate occurs among diabetics diagnosed with Corona. Sorbitol is also helpful in controlling and preventing diabetes, so its demand increased rapidly.

Regional Overview

In 2020, the Asia Pacific region held the majority of the market share. Consumer markets are experiencing rapid growth, which is driving the market for sorbitol since it is used to make chocolate and baked goods, among other things.

Consumers are increasingly purchasing the product to meet their demands as lifestyle changes and urbanization are fueling the need for the product.

In Europe, Sorbitol is entering the market rapidly since the sector is well-established and keeps adapting and evolving to include new ingredients. In Europe, meat is an essential part of the diet. The most popular food products in Europe are meat products. In addition to being one of the largest markets for food and beverages, the European region is also the most regulated market. Since sorbitol prevents the charring of meat, the market in Europe will exhibit high growth potential thanks to its role as a sugar substitute in sugar-based foods and beverages and meat products.

Aim of the Report

The global sorbitol market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Liquid

Crystal

Segmentation based on Application

Oral Care

Vitamin C

Diabetic & Dietetic Food & Beverage

Surfactant

Others

Segmentation based on End-Use

Personal Care

Chemical

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

