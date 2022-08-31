Asia Pacific Facial Recognition Market by Analyzing End User’s Consumption Tendency and Tactical Business Planning 2022-2030

Asia Pacific facial recognition market will grow by 18.9% annually with a total addressable market cap of $36.4 billion over 2020-2030 driven by to the rising need for accurate and secure authentication technology amid COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighted with 33 tables and 54 figures, this 119-page report “Asia Pacific Facial Recognition Market 2020-2030 by Technology (3D, 2D, Analytics), Component (Service, Software, Hardware), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific facial recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Key Players: 3M Company, Amazon Web Services, Animetrics, Aware, Ayonix, Cognitec Systems, Cross Match, FaceFirst, Inc., Gemalto, Google, Herta Security, IBM, IDEMIA, Kairos, Keylemon, MorphoTrust, NEC Corporation, Nviso, Techno Brain, XiD Technologies

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors. The Asia Pacific Facial Recognition Market offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify facial recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Technology

– 3D Facial Recognition

– 2D Facial Recognition

– Facial Analytics

Based on Component

Services

– Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Services

– Training and Consulting Services

Software Tools

– 3D Facial Recognition

– Thermal Face Recognition

– 2D Facial Recognition

Hardware

– Cameras

– Scanners

– Handheld Devices

– Integrated Devices

Based on Application

– Law Enforcement

– Tracking and Monitoring

– Emotion Recognition

– Access Control

– Other Applications

Based on End User

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Military and Defense

– Government

– Hospitality

– Retail and Ecommerce

– Transportation

– Other End Users

Geographically

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2022? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

Table of Content:

Market Introduction

Market Report Scope and Methodology

Overview of Market Research Methodology

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players

Market Segmentation By Application, By Type

Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Conclusion

Continued……………….

