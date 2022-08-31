Global Gesture Recognition Market Share | Revenue And Structure Forecast To 2030

Global gesture recognition market will reach $88.59 billion by 2030, growing by 21.2% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising need for advanced authentication technology and accurate biometrics service. Highlighted with 88 tables and 76 figures, this 167-page report “Global Gesture Recognition Market 2020-2030 by Technology (Touch-based, Touchless), Gesture Type, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global gesture recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors. The Global Gesture Recognition Market offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify gesture recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Gesture Type, Connectivity, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Key Players: Apple, Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Crossmatch Technologies Inc., Elliptic Labs, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., GestureTek, Google LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Irisguard, Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Pmd Technologies AG, Point Grab, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Soft Kinetic, Sony Corporation, Synaptics, Inc., Xyz Interactive Technologies, Inc.

Based on Technology

Touch-based Technology

– Motion Gesture Systems

– Multi Touch Systems

Touchless Technology

Touchless Technology by Type:

– Ultrasonic Technology

– 2D Camera-based Technology

– Capacitive/Electric Field

– Infrared Array

– 3D Vision Technologies

Touchless Technology by Product:

Touchless Sanitary Equipment

– Touchless Paper Towel Dispensers

– Touchless Faucets

– Hand Dryers

– Touchless Soap Dispensers

– Touchless Trashcans

– Flushes

Touchless Biometric Equipment

– Voice Recognition

– Face Recognition System

– Iris Recognition

– Touchless Fingerprint Recognition

Other Touchless Products

Based on Gesture Type

– Gesticulation

– Pantomimes

– Language-like Gesture

– Sign Languages

– Emblems

Based on Connectivity

– Online Gesture Recognition

– Offline Gesture Recognition

Based on Industry Vertical

Automobile

Consumer Electronics

– Smartphone

– Laptop

– Tablet

– Gaming Console

– Smart TV

– Set-Top Box

– Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

– Other Consumer Electronics

Gaming

Transportation

Healthcare

Defence

Retail & E-commerce

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2022? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

