North America Data Center Colocation Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2030

North America data center colocation market is expected to grow by 12.6% annually in the forecast period and reach $41.3 million by 2026 driven by the rising investment in data center construction and use.

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors. The North America Data Center Colocation Market offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 54 figures, this 120-page report “North America Data Center Colocation Market 2020-2026 by Service Type, Enterprise Size, Infrastructure Investment, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America data center colocation market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify data center colocation market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service Type, Enterprise Size, Infrastructure Investment, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Key Players ANEXIO, Inc., AT&T, Century Link (Cyxtera), China Telecom, China Unicom, Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Dupont Fabros, Equinix, Inc., Global Switch, Internap Corporation, Interxion, Level 3 Communications, NTT Communications, Rackspace US, Inc., Telehouse (KDDI), Verizon Communications, Zayo Group, LLC

Based on Service Type

– Retail

– Wholesale

Based on Enterprise Size

– SMEs

– Large Enterprises

Based on Infrastructure Type

Electrical Infrastructure

– UPS systems

– Generators

– Transfer Switch and Switchgear

– Rack PDU

– Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

– Cooling Systems

– Rack

– Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

– Building Development

– Installation & Commissioning

– Building Design

– Physical Security

– DCIM

Based on Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Telecom & IT

– Healthcare

– Government

– Media and Entertainment

– Retail Industry

– Other Industry Verticals

Geographically,

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Service Type, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in data center colocation market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2022? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

Table of Content:

Market Introduction

Market Report Scope and Methodology

Overview of Market Research Methodology

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players

Market Segmentation By Application, By Type

Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Conclusion

Continued……………….

