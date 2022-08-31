Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market: Complete Company Profiling of Dominant Companies

Asia Pacific artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery will grow by 33.2% over 2020-2026 with a total addressable market cap of $2.78 billion owing to fast adoption of AI technology in pharmaceutical industry and drug development. Highlighted with 34 tables and 53 figures, this 121-page report “Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific AI in drug discovery market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

This research divides the market into categories based on manufacturers, regions, types, and applications.

The pre-and post-impact of COVID-19 on the global market are carefully analyzed in the research.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify AI in drug discovery market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Drug Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End User, and Region.

Key Companies: Atomwise, Inc., BenevolentAI, Berg LLC, Bioage, BIOAGE, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cyclica, Deep Genomics, Envisagenics, Exscientia, Google, IBM Corporation, Insilico Medicine, Microsoft Corporation, Numedii, Inc., Numerate, NVIDIA Corporation, Owkin, Inc., Twoxar, Incorporated, Verge Genomics, Xtalpi, Inc.

Product Type Segmentation

Based on offering

– Software

– Service

Based on technology

– Deep Learning

– Supervised Learning

– Reinforcement Learning

– Unsupervised Learning

– Other Technologies

Based on drug type

– Large-molecule Drugs

– Small-molecular Drugs

Based on therapeutic area

– Oncology

– Neurodegenerative Diseases

– Cardiovascular Disease

– Metabolic Diseases

– Other Therapeutic Areas

Based on application

– Information & Data Analysis

– Drug Design

– Drug Evaluation

– Clinical Trials

– Other Applications

Based on end user

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Academic & Research Institutes

– Contract Research Organizations

Geographically

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global AI in drug discovery market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Content:

Market Introduction

Market Report Scope and Methodology

Overview of Market Research Methodology

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players

Market Segmentation By Application, By Type

Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Conclusion

Continued……………….

