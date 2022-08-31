Starstreet Precinct and emmaAparty Present "Star．Moon．Bunny" for Mid-Autumn Festival

Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street

"Lunar Peace and Serenity"

"Star Rabbit" (星兔), the new character exclusive to Starstreet Precinct, is cuddling a bright star and sitting beside a huge, illuminated moon, giving the whole scene a golden glow of contentment.

Take a photo with Star Rabbit for a highly Instagrammable snapshot and a gorgeous moment of serenity. Sometimes just gazing at the moon and stars is all you need for an experience of profound peace!