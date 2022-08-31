Digital Tokenization Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 | Thales, American Express

New York(U.S.)- The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide Digital Tokenization Market, target market, rivalry, and other factors. The Digital Tokenization Market offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records.

Additionally, it predicts the growth of the Digital Tokenization Market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

By Geography

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

• North America (U.S. & Canada)

North America garnered a substantial market share in the Digital Tokenization Market, due to growing demand for Digital Tokenization Market products, and rising disposable income, followed by Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa respectively.

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Digital Tokenization will have significant change from previous year. According to our (LP Information) latest study, the global Digital Tokenization market size is USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Digital Tokenization market size will reach USD million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of % over the analysis period 2022-2028.

Thales, American Express, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, Lookout (CipherCloud), Futurex, Protegrity, TokenEx, Fiserv, Global Payments, Visa (CyberSource)

The United States Digital Tokenization market is expected at value of US$ million in 2021 and grow at approximately % CAGR during forecast period 2022-2028. China constitutes a % market for the global Digital Tokenization market, reaching US$ million by the year 2028. As for the Europe Digital Tokenization landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period 2022-2028. In APAC, the growth rates of other notable markets (Japan and South Korea) are projected to be at % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global main Digital Tokenization players cover Thales, American Express, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, and Lookout (CipherCloud), etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Tokenization market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

Service

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

BFSI

IT, Telecom and Media

Healthcare and Pharma

Government and Defense

Others

