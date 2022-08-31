Taiwan to build fleet of at least 8 light frigates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has decided to build a new generation of frigates smaller than what was originally planned.

According to the 2023 MND annual defense budget submitted to the Legislative Yuan, the name of the shipbuilding project has been changed from “New Generation Guided-Missile Frigate" to "New Generation Light Frigate," according to CNA. The project is slated to complete two ships by 2026 with a budget of NT$24.55 billion (US$807.65 million).

The ships, originally expected to weigh about 4,500 tons each, will now weigh 1,500-2,500 tons.

The Navy pointed out that the new generation of light frigates will be responsible for reconnaissance and patrols in the Taiwan Strait, transportation, and escort to the nation’s outer islands. They will also be tasked with maintaining the safety of sea lines of communication and protecting Taiwan’s fishing rights.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said he believes building lighter frigates is the right choice. He said the current lack of littoral combat ships in the Navy will affect the flexibility of warship assignments and the experience of officers and soldiers.

Tsai revealed that construction of the new frigates is expected to start next year. In the future, there will be an air defense and anti-submarine variant, he said.

The air defense version will be equipped with a vertical launch missile system while the anti-submarine version will have a towed sonar, the lawmaker said, adding that there will be a fleet of at least eight light frigates.