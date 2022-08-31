Taiwan relaxes self-health monitoring rule

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will on Thursday (Sept. 1) begin to allow inbound passengers to spend their self-health monitoring period in their homes or a residence with others as long as they can observe the "one person per room" rule.

During a press conference on Wednesday (Aug. 31), Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Victor Wang (王必勝) announced that eased border restrictions will go into place on Thursday (Sept. 1), including allowing inbound passengers to drive their own cars to quarantine and slightly relaxing the rule for people undergoing self-health monitoring. Under the new rule, people can spend their four days of self-heath monitoring at home or in a residence with other people, as long as they can follow the "one person per room" rule.

"One person per room"

Under the old "3+4" rules, inbound passengers who stayed in an epidemic prevention hotel and wished to return to their homes for the four days of self-initiated epidemic prevention after they completed their three days of quarantine had to obtain permission from the local government. In addition, they had to ensure that the principle of "one person per household" could be followed at the residence during that period.

Beginning on Sept. 1, inbound travelers who complete three days of quarantine will be able to undertake self-health monitoring that meets the requirements of "one person per room" in one's own house or the residence of relatives or friends. This means that the traveler can stay at the same residence as others, but must have their own room with a separate bathroom.

They will no longer need to apply with the local government for a change of location for the self-health monitoring period. In addition, arrivals undergoing self-health monitoring cannot stay in general hotels.

Testing requirements

Upon arrival, passengers will submit a saliva sample for a PCR test at the airport. Passengers will also be provided with two rapid antigen test kits for people aged two and over.

Passengers undergoing quarantine must take the tests if they experience COVID symptoms and when they go out for the first time during the self-health monitoring period. During this phase, people should abide by epidemic prevention regulations.

People cannot venture during self-health monitoring unless they have received a negative result on a rapid antigen test within two days before going out.

Self-health monitoring rules

1. Do not go out unless necessary.

2. A negative result on a rapid antigen test is required within two days before going to work or stepping out to buy necessities.

3. When venturing out, wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing at all times.

4. Business activities can include going to work, giving speeches, making visits, and attending meetings. However, masks should still be worn at all times and social distancing should be maintained throughout.

5. Masks should be worn throughout the work day and social distancing must be observed. When eating or drinking, the mask can be removed, but it must immediately be placed back on afterward.

6. Avoid entering crowded places and contact with strangers.

7. Business meetings can be held in a separate room in restaurants or with specific individuals. However, partitions or social distancing should be employed.

8. Non-urgent medical needs or examinations should be postponed.