Taiwan’s China Airlines to buy 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese carrier China Airlines on Tuesday (Aug. 30) announced that it will purchase 16 new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The new Boeing 787-9 aircraft are set to become the backbone of China Airlines’ medium-capacity twin-aisle fleet, CNA cited the airline as saying. The new Boeing planes will replace the company’s Airbus A330-300s aircraft which are set to be phased out.

The new 787-9s will join the carrier’s existing fleet of Boeing 777-300ER, Airbus A350-900, and Airbus A321neo planes to fly long-haul, medium-haul, and regional routes as the company expects to see air travel demand rebound in the post-pandemic era, according to the report.

The first of the new planes are expected to be delivered in 2025 and will join China Airlines’ existing fleet of 86 passenger and cargo aircraft.

Boeing only resumed deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners on Aug. 10 after being put on hold for most of the past two years as regulators and the company reviewed a series of manufacturing flaws. According to Boeing, the 787 Dreamliner lineup still controls a lion’s share of the wide-body aircraft sector with a 59% market share compared to rival Airbus and its 41%.