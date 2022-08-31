DHL Global Forwarding is one of the best workplaces in Asia

DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific ranked #6 in Best Workplaces in Asia with 14 countries in Asia Pacific certified by Great Place to Work®

The accolade recognizes the company's commitment to a better working experience for all

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 August 2022 - DHL Global Forwarding, the air, ocean and road freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is named as one of the best workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work®, with a record number of 14 countries certified in Asia Pacific. This is the first year DHL Global Forwarding is on the prestigious Best Workplaces in Asia list, ranking #6, alongside China, Indonesia, Vietnam and India who was featured on the national lists of the respective countries."Today, we are proud that DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific is among the best workplaces in Asia, said Kelvin Leung, CEO DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. "We stay committed to improving employee engagement and building a better workplace experience for all employees, no matter who they are and what they do. To the more than 7,000 strong team at DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific, thank you for your trust and for building a culture of excellence, respect, inclusivity and belonging."Since 2021, more than half of the employees at DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific participated in the Great Place to Work survey annually to provide their feedback about the company. DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific is certified as a Great Place to Work® in the following countries - Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. In addition, these countries were also ranked in the National Lists - China (#6), Indonesia (#6), Vietnam (#9), and India (#82)."The achievement of being recognized as one of the best employers in Asia is just the beginning of greater things to come. By listening to what matters to employees, we implemented flexible work arrangements even as many countries reopened from Covid-19. We also invested heavily in health and wellness programs and rolled out digital applications in HR and employee communications to drive engagement in this new world of hybrid working. We will continue to be a progressive workplace focused on respect and results, with dynamic and engaging leaders and employees," said Celine Quek, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.This certification is a nod to DHL Global Forwarding people-first strategy, which has numerous programs to support and inspire a diverse pool of employees. This rich cultural diversity is evident every year during DHL Global Diversity & Inclusion Week, where thousands of employees celebrate their culture and share it with colleagues. In particular, DHL Global Forwarding has achieved and exceeded the target of having 30 percent of women in leadership.Earlier this year, DHL Global Forwarding was also certified as Top Employer 2022 in Asia Pacific for the third year running, for its extensive efforts to create a positive, safe and encouraging workplace for employees. It clinched the #1 spot in Top Employer globally and in 40 countries, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.Great Place to Work®, a global people analytics and consulting firm, assesses the work experience of employees through their certification program annually. In 2021, Great Place to Work® surveyed over 3.3 million employees from across 16 diverse countries and cultures in Asia and the Middle East to determine the Best Workplaces in Asia™.

