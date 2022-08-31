Taiwan to buy mobile command vehicles to defend against ‘decapitation’ attempts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan seeks to secure five mobile command vehicles (MCVs) next year against potential decapitation strikes by China amid heightened cross-strait tension.

The defense budget for 2023, which was sent for legislative approval on Wednesday (Aug. 31), includes an item of five mobile command units. A fund of NT$137 million (US$4.5 million) was earmarked for the procurement of the vehicles, wrote CNA.

Providing camouflage and protection in addition to being highly mobile, the units will serve to ensure an undisrupted chain of command in the event of a Chinese invasion, said the Military Police Command (MPC).

Removing the leadership of Taiwan is likely a top priority if China wishes to bring the country into its fold in a swift manner and with the minimum damage incurred, the MPC suggests. Other tactics could include causing commotions and sabotaging Taiwan’s infrastructure, it added.

The defense department said in a briefing in April the Chinese Communist Party could mobilize special forces or undercover agents in Taiwan to carry out decapitation operations. Striking command chain targets using cruise missiles is also an option that cannot be ruled out.

It said in the same report that there are eight possible scenarios for a Taiwan Strait conflict. They include cognitive warfare, grey-zone actions, military deterrence, blockades, seizing outlying islands, decapitation, missile barrages, and an all-out invasion, per UDN.