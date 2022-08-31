Taiwan adds 34,389 local COVID cases, announces subsidized test kits available from Sept. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 34,389 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Aug. 31), 234 imported cases, and 21 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 21.1% from the same period last week.

At the CECC's daily press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said there were four new cases of young children developing severe symptoms and three suffering multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection. All of them are aged under 6 and have recovered. As of Wednesday, 190 children had developed severe symptoms, 29 children died from the infection, and 121 children had been diagnosed with MIS-C after their COVID-19 infections.

As students went back to schools this week and the Mid-Autumn Festival, a time of reunion and getting together with family, is less than two weeks away, the CECC officials in the previous press briefings predicted the pandemic would peak in late September. In response to the potential spread of the contagious variant BA.5, officials announced another round of distribution of subsidized COVID-19 rapid test kits starting September 1.

Beginning Thursday (Sept. 1), each National Health Insurance card-holder can purchase up to two sets of subsidized five-pack test kits at locally commissioned pharmacies and local health centers. Each set is priced at NT$500.

The health official also reminded the elderly aged 65 and older to get five free-of-charge COVID-19 rapid test kits from Sept. 1 at the same locations.

Local cases

Local cases included 15,820 males, 18,556 females, and 13 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 7,607 cases, followed by 4,332 in Taipei City, 4,100 in Taichung City, 3,780 in Taoyuan City, 2,592 in Kaohsiung City, 2,173 in Tainan City, 1,416 in Changhua County, 1,047 in Hsinchu City, 1,044 in Hsinchu County, 899 in Miaoli County, 801 in Pingtung County, 708 in Yunlin County, 702 in Keelung City, 652 in Hualien County, 614 in Yilan County, 474 in Nantou County, 446 in Chiayi County, 331 in Taitung County, 327 in Chiayi City, 184 in Penghu County, 133 in Kinmen County, and 27 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 21 deaths announced on Wednesday included 12 males and 9 females ranging in age from their 30s to 90s, and all of the deceased were classified as severe cases. Twenty of them had a history of chronic disease, and 13 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 23 to Aug. 27.

Imported cases

The 234 imported cases included 111 males and 123 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 5,308,029 cases, of which 5,280,142 were local and 27,883 were imported. So far, 9,914 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.