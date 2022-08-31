Alexa
Chinese attack drone detected off Taiwan's east coast, Japan scrambles fighters

Chinese TB-001 reconnaissance and strike UAV flew through Miyako Strait before heading toward Hualien and back

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/31 15:15
Chinese TB-001 intercepted by Japan's Ministry of Defense on Aug. 30. (Japan Ministry of Defense Joint Staff photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese attack drone was detected off the east coast of Taiwan on Tuesday (Aug. 30) and was intercepted by Japanese fighter jets when it flew through the Miyako Strait.

According to press release issued by the Japan's Ministry of Defense Joint Staff on Tuesday, a Chinese TB-001 reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), dubbed the "Twin-Tailed Scorpion," flew from the East China Sea area through the Miyako Strait between the islands of Okinawa and Miyakojima. After entering the Pacific Ocean, the UAV turned southwest, west, and again southwest as it flew past the Sakishima Islands.

It then headed northwest toward northeastern Taiwan. It next circled off the coast of Taiwan's Hualien County, inside the eastern sector of Taiwan's ADIZ.

Map shows route Chinese drone took. (Japan's Ministry of Defense Joint Staff)

The drone retraced the route from which it came and broke off to the northeast after passing through the Miyako Strait again. Japan's Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets in response to the drone's flights through the Miyako Strait.

A Taiwanese aviation enthusiast surnamed Chou was cited by Liberty Times as saying that at about 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, a drone without a call sign suddenly appeared off the coast of Hualien and Taitung counties. Chou estimated that the aircraft flew in the area for about one hour as it cruised to an altitude of 22,950 feet at a speed of 250 kilometers per hour, before disappearing from online flight tracking systems.

Map shows aircraft with no call sign. (Flightradar24 screenshot)
