Global Video Streaming Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies, and Forecast To 2030

Global video streaming market will reach $312.2 billion by 2030, growing by 19.4% annually over 2020-2030 driven by growing internet connectivity, rising demand of online videos and on-demand videos, growing trend of smartphones and social media, and technological advancements in cloud and AI etc. Highlighted with 85 tables and 80 figures, this 164-page report “Global Video Streaming Market 2021-2030 by Offering, Solution Type, Platform, Streaming Type, Deployment Mode, Revenue Model, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global video streaming market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors. The Global Video Streaming Market offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global video streaming market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Solution Type, Platform, Streaming Type, Deployment Mode, Revenue Model, End User, and Region.

Based on Offering

– Solution

– Services

Based on Solution Type

– Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)

– Over the Top (OTT)

– Pay-TV

Based on Platform.

– Laptops and Desktops

– Smartphones and Tablets

– Smart TVs

– Other Platforms

Based on Streaming Type

– Live/Linear Video Streaming

– Non-Linear Video Streaming

Based on Deployment Mode,

– On-premise Video Streaming

– Cloud-based Video Streaming

– Hybrid Video Streaming

Based on Revenue Model

– Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD)

– Advertisement-supported Video on Demand (AVOD)

– Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) or Pay Per View (PPV)

– Hybrid Revenue Models

Based on End User

– Consumer

– Enterprise

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

