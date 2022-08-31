Fire Stopping Materials Market is Expected to be on Course to Achieve Considerable Growth to 2030

The global fire-stopping material market size was US$ 0.98 billion in 2021. The global fire-stopping material market is projected to grow to US$ 2.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

In a variety of settings, including offices, warehouses, and industrial sites, fire seals are used. Fire seals prevent the passage of heat and smoke via a hole in a structure. Motors, silicone, mineral fibers, rubber compounds, fire-retardant, and intumescent materials are all employed to create fire-stopping materials.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Industrial and commercial activities were significantly put to a halt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it negatively affected the fire-stopping material market. Further, the dramatic effect on the distribution and sales of different products halted the market growth. The market recorded a sharp decline in terms of revenue due to a decrease in production capacity caused by the unavailability of raw materials.

Factors Influencing the Market

Strict regulations pertaining to fire safety will drive the growth of the fire-stopping material market during the analysis period. Especially in Europe and North America, strict regulatory requirements and industry restrictions have a substantial impact on the market for fire-stopping products. These laws are encouraging the creation of novel fire-fighting products in order to maintain the safety of the people. Additionally, a lot of government funding is going toward building out the infrastructure, which will expand the market for fire-stopping supplies.

Technological advancements in product development are projected to drive the fire-stopping material market forward. The need for fire stopping is predicted to increase significantly over the next few years. The industry has benefited from a number of advancements, including nanotechnology and novel materials. The need for fire protection supplies is rising as a result of government legislation pertaining to fire safety. Moreover, corporations are also pouring investments in cutting-edge technologies to boost the effectiveness of fire-stopping materials. One major example is Honeywell, which is looking for new materials that, when heated, will discharge water while containing the fire. Thus, such advancements are projected to drive the fire-stopping material market forward during the analysis period.

On the flip side, the high cost of raw materials may limit the fire-stopping material market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific fire-stopping material market is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to the emergence of diverse industries in the region. One industry that is benefiting from this trend and is experiencing tremendous expansion is the fire material industry. In the upcoming years, the region is expected to be a prime location for the development of fire-stopping materials due to its growing population and the emergence of new technology and goods.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share due to the strict government regulation and demands related to building safety and the phenomenal growth in the number of tall residential buildings such as skyscrapers. Thus, it will drive the growth of this regional fire-stopping material market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• 3M Company

• BASF SE

• Etex Group

• Hilti Group

• Knauf Insulation

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• RectorSeal Corporation

• RPM International, Inc.

• Sika AG

• Specified Technologies, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global fire-stopping material market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Global Fire Stopping Material Market, by Type

• Sealants

• Mortar

• Boards

• Putty &Putty Pads

• Collars

• Wraps/Strips

• Others (Pillows, Sleeves, Discs, Composite Sheets)

Global Fire Stopping Material Market, by Application

• Electrical

• Mechanical

• Plumbing

• Others

Global Fire Stopping Material Market, by End-User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Fire Stopping Material Market, by Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

