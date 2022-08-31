Pea Protein Market Size, Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status, Industry Trends up to 2030

The global pea protein market size was US$ 1.11 billion in 2021. The global pea protein market is projected to grow to US$ 3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the study period; 2022-2030.

Pea protein includes essential amino acids, which help in weight control, metabolism, muscle maintenance, blood sugar regulation, etc. Pea protein is ideal for people allergic to dairy and eggs as it is vegan and a milk protein.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic upsurged the demand for the pea protein as people became more health conscious and started focusing on high protein intake. Moreover, online channels also started offering pea protein at a reduced cost, which positively affected the overall market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing inclination towards plant-based products will primarily drive the growth of the pea protein market during the study period. Because of rising consumer health consciousness, meat products like beef patties and sausages are being replaced with plant-based or plant-infused alternatives. In addition, it is projected that number of vegan and flexitarian consumers will rise in the coming years. Many restaurants, including Burger King, Nestie New Look, and Alpro, have introduced a variety of plant-based meal options, which will present attractive prospects for the pea protein market growth.

Food tech companies optimize the component at every stage of manufacturing in the hopes of luring manufacturers of plant-based meat. Companies are working to enhance the number of proteins extracted from raw materials. Thus, it will drive the pea protein market forward during the study period. Moreover, growing disposable income and rising awareness about the health benefits of pea protein are expected to escalate the growth graph of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the potential region for the global pea protein market due to the increasing demand for gluten-free products and growing concerns about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Further, the rising demand for protein-rich food products is expected to drive the demand for the pea protein market during the analysis period.

The Asia-Pacific pea protein market is expected to record potential growth due to the growing consumption of nutrient-fortified functional food items. Further, the rising demand for meat replacements, allergen-friendly sports, and fitness supplements are expected to potentially benefit the pea protein market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

A&B Ingredients

Axiom Foods Inc

Ingredion Corporation

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

GEMEF Industries

Glanbia Plc

Green Labs

Roquette Frres

AGT Food and Ingredients

Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pea protein market segmentation focuses on Type, Source, Application, and Region.

Global Pea Protein Market, by Type

Concentrate

Isolate

Textured

Global Pea Protein Market, by Source

Yellow Spit Pea

Chickpea

Lentils

Global Pea Protein Market, by Application

Dietary supplement

Bakery & confectionery goods

Meat products & alternative

Beverage

Others

Global Pea Protein Market, by Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

