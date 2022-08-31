Predictive Genetic Testing And Consumer Genomics Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during the Assessment Period 2022-2030

The global predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. The global predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market is forecasted to grow to US$ 4.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1105

COVID-19 Analysis

Government bodies poured large funds into drug creation and research activities after the COVID-19 disease outbreak. However, the research on other diseases reduced and the focus shifted to the COVID-19 disease. As a result, it negatively affected the predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market. However, the market may record significant profits due to the growing funding in the sector and rising efforts toward improving the healthcare infrastructure.

Factors Influencing the Market

The predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics finds applications in presymptomatic, predictive testing, testing for cancer therapy recommendations, prenatal and new-born screening, diagnostic testing, genetic carrier testing, pharmacogenetics, and tissue typing for plantation. This is the primary factor that would shape the scope of the predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market during the analysis period. Moreover, the growing adoption of a healthy lifestyle is expected to potentially benefit predictive testing, which will fuel the growth of the predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market during the analysis period.

Growing R&D initiatives for novel therapeutics will attract potential prospects for market growth. Predictive genetic testing demand is being driven by rising customized medicine demand, growing investments in personalized medicine research, participation from a variety of pharmaceutical businesses, and rising product approvals. Furthermore, it has taken the place of conventional medical procedures and medications by introducing a gene into a living thing.

On the flip side, the high cost of genomic research instruments may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1105

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to maintain a strong foothold in the predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market due to the presence of a large number of industry giants, the growing prevalence of chronic disease, and increasing R&D initiatives for novel therapeutics. Further, rising R&D efforts for new novel product launches are expected to contribute to market growth. For instance, Illumina (US) and Helix OpCo (US) joined forces in 2021 in order to develop a nationwide surveillance infrastructure in the US through the support of the CDC that would help trace the SARS-CoV-2 strains.

The Asia-Pacific predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market will also record potential growth due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and rising R&D expenditure. In addition, growing R&D spending will present potential growth prospects for the predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market.

Competitors in the Market

23andMe, Inc. (California)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Genesis Genetics (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Bureau Gravimtrique International (China)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Counsyl, Inc. (California)

ARUP Laboratories (US)

Other Prominent Players

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1105

Market Segmentation

The global predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market segmentation focuses on Test Type, Application, Setting, and Region.

Global Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market, by Test Type

Predictive Testing

Genetic Susceptibility Test

Predictive Diagnostic

Population Screening

Consumer Genomics

Wellness Genomics

Nutria Genetic

Skin & Metabolism Genetics

Others

Global Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market, by Application

Breast & Ovarian Cancer

Cardiovascular Screening

Diabetic Screening & Monitoring

Colon Cancer

Parkinsonism/Alzheimers Disease

Urologic Screening/Prostate Cancer Screening

Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal

Others

Global Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market, by Setting Type

Proteomic Testing

Metabolic Testing

Genomic Testing

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1105

Global Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market, by Setting Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1105

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/