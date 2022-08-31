Structural Health Monitoring Market to Register Exponential Production, financial Growth and Sale Rate in History and Forecast to 2030

The global structural health monitoring market size was US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. The global structural health monitoring market is projected to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for structural health monitoring was significantly impacted by the effects of COVID-19. Due to the global lockdown imposed by governments during this epidemic, there was a decline in the demand for structural health monitoring. Many nations had to halt their infrastructure and building projects in order to concentrate on the health of the laborers. Due to the COVID outbreak, market participants were dealing with a number of concerns, including a labor shortage and liquidity problems, which declined the revenue of the structural health monitoring market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for maintenance and infrastructure repair will drive the growth of the structural health monitoring market. Automation is changing the outlook of infrastructure repair & maintenance. In recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic has notably revolutionized industries with the integration of technologies. Limited workforce availability has pushed companies to automate some processes. As a result, it is expected to drive the scope of the structural health monitoring market during the analysis period.

The simplification of structural health monitoring through the integration of AI is expected to raise the growth prospects of the overall market. In addition to that, the fact that skilled personnel can now remotely monitor structures from the office is expected to drive the market forward.

Growing infrastructural development in emerging economies and large funds poured by government bodies are projected to be opportunistic for the global structural health monitoring market during the forecast timeframe.

On the flip side, high installation and monitoring costs may limit the market growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific structural health monitoring market is expected to record the highest growth rate, owing to the growing contribution of economies like China, India, and Indonesia. Further, the booming economy and population growth in the region are expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the structural health monitoring market during the analysis period. Due to the increasingly deteriorating infrastructure in North America, including its buildings, bridges, tunnels, and dams, the area accounts for the greatest share of the structural health monitoring industry. Additionally, there has been a noticeable increase in construction activity in the area, which has increased the demand for structural health monitors there.

Competitors in the Market

• Nova Metrix LLC

• Geokon

• Campbell Scientific

• COWI

• Geocomp

• Acellent Technologies

• Sixense

• Pure Technologies

• Structural Monitoring Systems

• SGS

• Digi-Texx

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global structural health monitoring market segmentation focuses on Offering, Technology, End-Use, and Region.

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software & Services

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Technology

• Wired

• Wireless

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market, by End-Use

• Civil Infrastructure

• Aerospace & Defense

• Energy

• Mining

• Others

Global Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

