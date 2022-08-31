Passport Reader Market 2021, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2027

Global Passport Reader Market to reach USD 499.53 million by 2027.Global Passport Reader Market is valued approximately at USD 233.15 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

A passport reader is an imaging device that takes photo of the presented identity document using special illuminations, then these images are used for data reading and document verification. Growing trend of adopting mobile passport devices is growing the demand of passport readers. Increasing number of airports, rise in number of air passengers, growing adoption of e-passports and new product launches from market players are fueling he demand in the market.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3187

For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation report of July 2021, Indian government has planned to increase the number of operational airport from 153 in 2020 to 190-200 by 2040. Also, according to the forecast of International Air Transport Association (IATA) the population of air passengers could double to 8.2 billion in 2037 as compared to around 4 billion in 2018. Furthermore, growing deployment of automatic document verification systems at airports and integration of latest technology such as Internet of thing and artificial intelligence in passport readers are expected to boost the deployment of these devices in near future. Such as, in March 2021, Thales Group deployed more than 45 Automatic Border Control gates (ABC Gates) leveraging facial recognition and automatic document verification in airports of Valencia and Bilbao. However, high installation cost and technical issues such as clandestine scanning may hinder the growth during forecast period.

North America is the dominating region among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The reason being continuous growth in number of air passengers and growing public investment in airport infrastructure. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest pace during forecast period, owing to the presence of some prominent market players in the region and growing number of airports.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gemalto NV

ARH Inc.

3M Company

IER SAS

Access Ltd.

Beijing Wintone Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Desko GmbH

Thales Group

Shenzhen Rakinda Technology Co., Ltd.

Lintech Enterprises Limited

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3187

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

RFID

Barcode

OCR

By Type:

Swipe Readers

Self-Service Kiosk

Compact Full-Page Reader

Others

By Application:

Airport Security

Border Control

Others

By Sector:

Public

Private

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3187

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Care Management Solutions Market

High-Performance Data Analytics Market

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

Hyper-scale Data Centers Market