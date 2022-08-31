Thermoset Molding Compound Market Size, Segmentation along with Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The global thermoset moulding compound market size was US$ 11.1 billion in 2021. The global thermoset moulding compound market is projected to grow to US$ 19.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Flexible plastic shapes are pushed into a heated mould using the thermoset moulding technique. The base compound is given precursors to promote chemical reactions at the molecular level, resulting in a more complex, irreversible final structure. Typically, thermoset materials outlast thermoplastics in terms of durability.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy witnessed a drastic impact due to the devastating trade caused by supply chain disruptions. The chemical industry also recorded a sharp decline in terms of revenue due to international trade restrictions and regulatory changes. Therefore, it hampered the growth of the thermoset moulding compound market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of the thermoset moulding compound, such as weight-saving advantage, will escalate the product demand during the analysis period. The thermoset moulding compound finds wide applications in the automotive, infrastructure, aerospace, and wind energy industry. This high-performance compound can survive the severe stress of extreme environments, which is expected to drive the growth of the thermoset moulding compound market during the analysis period.

The fact that thermoset moulding compounds can be easily heated or cooled to develop various products like cups, containers, and cookware is expected to drive the market forward.

On the flip side, high investment costs may limit the growth of the thermoset moulding compound market during the analysis period.

However, technological advancements in thermoset moulding compounds are expected to bring myriad growth opportunities for the overall thermoset moulding compound market during the analysis period.

Manufacturing will be one of several sectors whose processes, go-to-market plans, and supply chain management, will be transformed by the IoT. The launch of a smart thermoset moulding compound (SMTC), which will result in a more intelligent and connected supply chain, is one of the technological advancements that have occurred in the thermoset moulding compound market in recent years.

Manufacturers and suppliers will be able to make well-informed decisions about their goods, prices, and delivery options because they will have immediate access to crucial data and insights. Thus, more such advancements are projected to accelerate the growth of the thermoset moulding compound market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific thermoset moulding compound market is forecast to be the largest regional market for thermoset moulding compounds due to the growing contribution of the governments of India and China and rising efforts to construct smart cities and modern infrastructure.

North America is expected to experience notable growth in the global thermoset moulding compound market due to the rising demand for composite materials and the growing range of construction projects.

Competitors in the Market

Ashland Global Holding Inc.

BASF

Eastman chemical company

Evonik industries

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Kolon Industries Inc.

Kyocera chemical corporation

Plastics engineering company

Rogers Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global thermoset moulding compound market segmentation focuses on Type, End User, and Region.

Global Thermoset Moulding Compound Market, by Type

Phenolic Resin

Epoxy Resin

Polyester Resin

Urea Formaldehyde

Melamine Formaldehyde

Others

Global Thermoset Moulding Compound Market, by End User

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Global Thermoset Moulding Compound Market, by Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

