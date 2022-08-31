E-Commerce Logistics Market Size, 2022 is Booming Worldwide Business Forecast by 2030

The global e-commerce logistics market size was US$ 683.1 billion in 2021. The global e-commerce logistics market is projected to grow to US$ 2511.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period; 2022-2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The user base on e-commerce websites is growing at an exceptional rate. People prefer online delivery as it is convenient and cost-effective. In addition, the continuously growing advancements in the e-commerce industry are expected to increase the demand for the e-commerce logistics during the analysis period. By enabling customers to keep track, for instance, blockchain innovation has improved e-commerce logistics even more. This idea would make running the logistical side of e-commerce more efficient.

The growing popularity of cross-border e-commerce activities is expected to present attractive prospects for market growth. Apart from that, changing consumer lifestyles and increasing interest in shopping will contribute to the growth of the e-commerce logistics market during the analysis period.

Additionally, new e-commerce innovations like big data, social networking, cloud computing, and mobile applications may offer service providers lucrative chances to rethink their business models, rediscover their strategies and business models. Furthermore, automated delivery services will help e-commerce logistics companies flourish in the market since drones can deliver goods on time without risk.

On the flip side, the high cost of logistics may limit the growth of the e-commerce logistics market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The e-commerce market recorded a sharp increase in user base and revenue generation in the past few years. In the wake of the pandemic, the market witnessed the opportunity to grow due to work from home (WFH) culture, stringent regulation by government bodies impeding the movement of people, and the steadily expanding COVID-19 infections. A large number of businesses shifted to online modes, which, in turn, influenced the growth of the e-commerce logistics market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to grow the fastest pace during the forecast period as a result of the region’s robust economic growth and ongoing developments in inventory management and e-commerce logistics. To maintain growth and boost productivity, the market will receive significant investment. Additionally, growing digital transformation, technical advancements among small and medium-sized businesses, and ongoing modernization of workforce management strategies are expected to improve the growth prospects of the e-commerce logistics market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Market Segmentation

The e-commerce logistics market segmentation focuses on Service, Operational Area, and Region.

By Service Type

Transportation

o Air/Express Delivery

o Freight/Rail

o Trucking/Over Road

o Maritime

Warehousing

o Mega Centers

o Hubs/Delivery Centers

o Returns Processing Centers

Other Services

By Operational Area

International

Domestic

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

