Managed Network Services Market Size, New Business Opportunities, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2030

The global managed network services market size was US$ 54.1 billion in 2021. The global managed network services market is projected to grow to US$ 131.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Business organizations hire managed service providers (MSPs) in order to administer, monitor, and support their networking applications, operations, and services remotely. Managed network services encompass various types of network access and transport services, from traditional leased WAN and LAN lines to cutting-edge software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) connections.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 disease outbreak has significantly changed the corporate structures. Meanwhile, management is deploying advanced technologies to keep up with the pace of evolving industries. As regulations change more often across different nations and regulators seek more openness, managing regulatory responsibilities has grown more challenging. To combat the problem of high cost, companies are undergoing total organizational transformation to survive and thrive in a post-pandemic world. As a result, it will present attractive prospects for the managed network services market even in the coming years.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand to lower capital expenditure will drive the growth of the managed network services market during the study period. Managed Network Services (MNS) prompt businesses to use predictable operating expense (OPEX) models rather than CAPEX. Customers who use MNS save money by eliminating the cost of purchasing their own apps with specific monitoring capabilities. Apart from that, businesses frequently enter into annual or multi-year service agreements with an MSP, which is expected to drive the global managed network services market forward during the analysis period.

The fact that managed network services give SMEs plenty of room to grow and accomplish their goals is projected to benefit the global managed network services market during the analysis period. The predicted sharp increase in IT spending among SMEs will significantly increase the demand for MSPs to expand profit margins. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the managed network services market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, concerns related to data security may limit the growth of the managed network services market.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the managed network services market, owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies and rising reliance on cloud technology. Moreover, the presence of various industry giants like Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Company, etc., will contribute to the growth of this regional market. Further, strategic investments, partnerships, and R&D operations will escalate the market growth in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

Cisco Systems Inc.

Tata Communications Inc.

Colt Technology Services

BT Group PLC

DXC Technology Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global managed network services market segmentation focuses on Service, Organization, Deployment, Vertical, and Region.

Based on Service Type

Managed LAN/ WPN Networks

Managed Wi-Fi

Managed VPN/ IP

Managed Network Monitoring

Managed WAN

Managed Network Security

Others

Based on Organization Size

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on Deployment Mode

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Based on Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Others

Based on Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

