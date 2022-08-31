Desktop Virtualization Market Size, 2022 Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies During 2022-2030

The global desktop virtualization market size was US$ 11.1 billion in 2021. The global desktop virtualization market is expected to grow to US$ 26.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Client/server architecture is the standard foundation for desktop virtualization, in which the organization’s preferred operating system and applications operate on a server. The server is housed either in the cloud or in a data center.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, North America is holding the largest share in the desktop virtualization market and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecasted period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the steadily rising funding for new technologies, including cloud and digital technologies.

The Asia-Pacific desktop virtualization market is projected to record potential growth due to the rising demand for advanced technologies and increasing funding by industry players.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global desktop virtualization market has experienced steady growth as companies started pouring funds into the sector. The growth in the digital penetration during the period of COVID-19 positively influenced the desktop virtualization market, which further fueled the demand for remote operational tools such as desktop virtualization tools. In addition, the pandemic-led lockdown restrictions pushed various organizations to adopt remote working tools, which has been opportunistic for the desktop virtualization market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising requirement to increase employee efficiency will primarily drive the growth of the desktop virtualization market in the coming years. Digitalization has been expanding in a rapid space after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has significantly changed corporate needs. The companies are focusing on offering seamless access to operations data to the employees to boost productivity. Thus, it will raise high opportunities for the implementation of desktop virtualizations during the study period.

The benefits of desktop virtualization, such as enhanced data security, are also driving the scope of the desktop virtualization market. With the increasing concern of cyber threats and data breaches, information security is one of the top issues for businesses and organizations. For instance, the United States Department of Homeland Security revealed in June 2020 that over the previous two years, there had been a 250% rise in the number of data breaches and cyber-related attacks on federal networks. Desktop virtualization solutions, on the other hand, have become one of the best ways to protect enterprises in a better way for securing their information and managing risk.

Therefore, it will escalate the growth of the desktop virtualization market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Citrix Systems Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global desktop virtualization market segmentation focuses on Offering, Type, Enterprize Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Offering

Solution

Service

By Type

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)

Desktop-as-a-service (DaaS)

Remote Desktop Services (RDS)

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMBs

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecom

Construction & Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Public Sector

Retail

Education

o Academic Institutions

o Enterprises

Others

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

