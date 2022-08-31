Electric Kettle Market Size, Share Register A Strong Growth Of Acceleration During to 2030

The global electric kettle market size was US$ 3.9 billion in 2021. The global electric kettle market is expected to grow to US$ 5.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

An electric kettle, tea kettle, or hot pot is used to heat water, make tea, prepare coffee or rehydrate vegetables. Electric cattle are available in a wide variety of bodies made up of stainless steel, plastic, glass, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing hospitality industry will primarily drive the growth of the electric kettle market during the forecast period. Hotels, restaurants, corporate offices, and hospitals use electric kettles to boil water, prepare coffee, tea, etc. The growing number of hotel restaurants and corporate offices will be opportunistic for the electric kettle market.

The increasing consumption of coffee & tea will encourage the adoption of electric kettles for home use. Further, rising knowledge about the health benefits of electric kettles is expected to contribute to the growth of the electric kettle market during the analysis period. Additionally, the rising rate of working women and busy lifestyle is projected to escalate the demand for the electric kettle as it helps prepare tea/coffee in a short time.

The growing contribution of the internet, including advertisements on social media networks, influencer marketing, and e-commerce channels, is expected to drive the electric kettle market forward during the analysis period. Over the next few years, it’s anticipated that the eco-friendly electric kettle will gain more traction as a sustainable source for domestic applications due to the growing importance of resource conservation.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, Europe is expected to hold first place in the electric kettle market in terms of region. It is due to the steeply growing consumption of coffee and tea. Further, the busy lifestyle of people and increasing number of corporate offices is expected to bring various opportunities for the European electric kettle market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the manufacturing of electric kettles. Due to the pandemic, most corporate places closed their doors and offered work from home to employees. Disruptions in the supply chain and restrictions on trade & logistics resulted in a significant downfall of the electric kettle market. Moreover, the pandemic also affected the purchasing power of the people, which, in turn reduced the demand for electric kettles.

Competitors in the Market

Morphy Richards

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Spectrum Brands Holdings

Breville Group Ltd

Aroma Houseware Company

Bajaj Electricals Limited

Luisinart

Hario Company Limited

Helen of Troy Limited

Chefs Choice

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global electric kettle market segmentation focuses on Application, Distribution Channel, Raw Material, and Region.

By Application

Commercial

Household

By Distribution channel

Offline

Online

By Raw material

Stainless steel

Plastic

Glass

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

