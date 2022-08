Global Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Key Priority Areas Of Action And Enhancing Risk Management Capacities 2022-2030

Global emerging technologies in smart cities market will reach $6,580.8 billion by 2030, growing by 28.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to growing urbanization & government initiatives, fast development of smart cities, and emerging technological advancements. Highlighted with 93 tables and 109 figures, this 216-page report “Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities: Global Market 2020-2030 by Technology (IoT, Cloud, AI, Big Data, 5G, Edge Computing), Deployment Mode, Application (Transportation, Utilities, Governance, Home & Building, Citizen Service) and Region” is based on a holistic research of the entire global emerging technologies in smart cities market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors. The Global Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global emerging technologies in smart cities market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Deployment Mode, Application, and Region.

Based on Technology

Internet of Things (IoT)

– Satellite Network

– Cellular Network

– Radio Frequency Identification

– Near Field Communication

– Wi-Fi

Cloud Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

– Deep Machine Learning

– Artificial Neural Network

– Voice Recognition

– Pattern Recognition

– Natural Language Processing

– Context Aware Processing

– Other AI Technologies

Big Data Analytics

5G Technology

High Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Quantum Computing

Other Technologies

Based on Deployment Mode

– Cloud Based Deployment

– On Premises Deployment

Based on Application

Smart Transportation

– Parking Management

– Ticketing & Travel Management

– Traffic Management

– Passenger Information Management System

– Freight Information System

– Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities

– Energy management

– Advanced Metering Infrastructure

– Smart Grid

– Water Management

– Distribution Management

– Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance

– E-Governance Solutions

– Smart Public Safety

– Law Enforcement

– City Planning

– Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building

– Building Automation System

– Energy Management Systems

– Parking Management System

– Emergency Management System

– Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service

– Smart Education

– Smart Healthcare

– Emergency Response System

– Video Surveillance System

– Assisted Living Solution

– Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility

– Electric Vehicle Charging

– Tunnel Management

– Tolling Management

– Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Here the report offers details on import and export, production, earnings, and major players across all regions examined. It covers important manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of goods on offer in the global market, years are taken into account, and research goals.

It also discusses the segmentation analysis based on product type and application that is presented in the report. The major studies, market growth rate, competitive environment, market drivers, trends, concerns, and macroscopic indicators, are all summarized. The report studies the SWOT analysis of each player profiled in this section, their products, production, value, capacity, and other crucial criteria.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

