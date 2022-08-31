Flooring Market 2022 is Expected to be Considerable Growth Achieve Until 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Flooring market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Flooring market. study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global flooring market size was US$ 311.3 billion in 2021. The global flooring market is expected to grow to US$ 491.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Flooring is a decorative construction element that temporarily or permanently covers the floor. Some flooring options can offer structural support for the room’s contents and occupants in addition to improving the space’s aesthetics.

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of flooring, such as mold and bacteria resistance, will primarily drive the growth of the global flooring market during the forecasted period. The market will also witness potential opportunities due to the fast-paced infrastructural development and rising global population. In addition, growing disposable income and rising funding in the residential and commercial spaces to enhance the comfort in residential buildings will contribute to the growth of the global flooring market during the analysis period.

Factors such as the growing adoption of easy-to-install techniques and the rising advancements in construction solutions are expected to stimulate market growth. Further, the rising trend of environmentally sustainable products is expected to unfold myriad opportunities for the global flooring market in the coming years. It is owing to the presence of a strict regulatory framework emphasizing the production, usage, and implementation of eco-friendly products.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Owing to COVID-19, the global tourism sector recorded a sharp drop, which continued for more than a year. Initially, the market witnessed a substantial economic slowdown and reduced consumer funding for residential and non-residential projects. Further, the manufacturing activities halted, which created a shortage of raw materials. In turn, the growth graph of the flooring market took a downturn. However, such negative trends are expected to diminish in the coming years, which will help the market recover at a rapid pace.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific flooring market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate. It is owing to the rising regional population and increasing disposable income, which will lead to increased spending on home remodelling projects. Further, the increasing demand for anti-bacterial flooring is expected to bring myriad opportunities for the market. Authorities are also emphasizing the use of eco-friendly products. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the Asia-Pacific flooring market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Armstrong Flooring

AZEK Company

Beaulieu International Group

Citadel Floors

Ebaco India Pvt. Ltd.

ECORE International, Inc.

Fiberon

Forbo Flooring

Gerflor

Interface Inc.

Iron Woods

Mats Inc.

Milliken and Company

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries

Tarkett S.A.

Toli Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global flooring market segmentation focuses on Printing, Material, End-User, and Region.

By Printing Type

Digital

Traditional

By Material

Wood

Stone

Ceramic

Laminate

Others

By End User

Residential

o Location

? Indoor

? Outdoor

Non-residential

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

