Lithium Chloride Market Size, Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend And Feasibility Studies up to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Lithium Chloride market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Lithium Chloride market. study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global lithium chloride market size was US$ 1.4 billion in 2021. The global lithium chloride market is projected to grow to US$ 2.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

The electrolysis of lithium metal predominantly employs lithium chloride. It is additionally utilized as a desiccant to dry air streams and as an aluminium brazing flux in automotive components. Additionally, it is used in the production of lithium-ion batteries, different gadgets, and pharmaceutical products like antimanic medicines.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide applications of lithium chloride in the making of smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, cameras, etc., will primarily drive the growth of the market. Lithium chloride is considered suitable due to its ability to store a high amount of electricity. Thus, the growing demand for consumer electronics will significantly drive the growth of the global lithium chloride market during the analysis period.

The rising deployment of lithium chloride in the pharmaceutical industry in order to treat mania frenzied, abnormally excited mood, and other mood disorders is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the lithium chloride market during the analysis period. On the flip side, the health problems associated with lithium are expected to limit its use in the coming years, which will be a major drawback for the lithium chloride market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific lithium chloride market is expected to emerge as the largest market in terms of region. It is owing to the presence of one of the largest electronics industries in the region. In addition, lithium chloride is utilized in the brazing of aluminium in parts for automobiles. In the Asia-Pacific region, lithium chloride is used in the batteries of cars, trucks, buses, trains, and other types of transportation. The majority of the automobiles in the area are powered by lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, which will potentially boost the growth of the lithium chloride market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic moderately affected the lithium chloride market as the demand for automotive and consumer electronics declined dramatically. However, lithium chloride emerged as an efficient antiviral drug, which can efficiently be used in the treatment of infectious bronchitis coronavirus (IBV) and transmissible gastroenteritis coronavirus (TGEV). Moreover, the depression rate increased notably due to the prolonged isolation periods, job loss, etc., which led to the increased use of lithium chloride.

Competitors in the Market

Alfa Aesar

AMERICAN ELEMENTS

Albemarle Corporation

FMC Corporation

GLENTHAM LIFE SCIENCES

HARSHIL INDUSTRIES

Honeywell International Inc.

LEVERTON HELM LTD

Nippon Chemical Industries Co. Ltd

Suzhou Huizhi Lithium Energy Material Co. Ltd

Sichuuan Brivo Lithium Materials Co. Ltd

TOKYO CHEMICALS

SQM S.A

LOBA CHEMIE

MODY CHEMI PHARMA LTD

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global lithium chloride market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Type

Lithium Chloride Hydrate

Lithium Chloride Anhydrous

Others

By Application

Batteries

Air Treatment

Others

By End-use Industry

Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

