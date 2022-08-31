Measurement and Test Equipment Market Size, Top Players | Size and Revenue | Business Share Forecast by Regions 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Measurement and Test Equipment market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Measurement and Test Equipment market. study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global measurement and test equipment market size was US$ 25.1 billion in 2021. The global measurement and test equipment market is expected to grow to US$ 37.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.22% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

To create signals and record answers from various electronic devices, measurement and test equipment are used. The measurement and test equipment work by generating signals and analysing their response to determine how well the application and devices under test function.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the measurement and test equipment market as the governments of several nations imposed a prolonged lockdown, which affected the production and manufacturing facilities. In addition, the decrease in demand for power from commercial spaces further hampered the growth of the measurement and test equipment market. The disease outbreak also created a significant gap in the supply chain due to a lack of skilled professionals, which, in turn, impeded market growth.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for modular instruments from manufacturers and designers, combined with the upsurge in the penetration of electronic devices, will drive the measurement and test equipment market forward during the analysis period. It is attributed to the growing disposable income and increasing use of electronics in automotive, aerospace, industrial, healthcare, and other sectors.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the introduction of 5G technology and the rollout of LTE and LTE-Advanced (4G) networks will present attractive prospects for large businesses that provide measurement and test equipment. In addition, the rising trend of connectivity across various industrial verticals is expected to positively influence the measurement and test equipment market during the analysis period.

The growth of the measurement and test equipment market is expected to be impeded by the end users’ significant propensity for renting measurement and test equipment.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific measurement and test equipment market is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR due to the thriving electronic industry and growing advancements in automotive, industrial, healthcare, and other sectors. Further, growing efforts toward the 5G rollout is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the measurement and test equipment market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Anritsu Corporation

Fortive Corporation

Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

OWON Technology

Qingdao Hantek Electronic Co., Ltd.

National Instruments Corporation

Rigol Technologies Co., Ltd.

rohde & schwarz gmbh & co. kg

UNI-Trend Technology

yokogawa electric corporation

AMA Laboratories

Applied Technical Services, LLC (ATS)

NSL Analytical Services, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global measurement and test equipment market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, and Region.

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

IT and Telecommunication

Industrial

Healthcare

Semiconductor and Electronics

Education and Government

Manufacturing

Others

By Type

Product

o Product Type

? General Purpose Test Equipment

? Mechanical Test Equipment

Services

o Services Type

? Calibration Services

? Repair or After Sale Services

Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

