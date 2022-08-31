Baby Drinks Market Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Baby Drinks Market to reach USD 125.97 billion by 2027.Global Baby Drinks Market is valued approximately at USD 114.1 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.40% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Baby drinks are used as an alternative or an additional food for the infants due to the similar nutrient contents. The global Baby Drinks market is being driven by growing women professionals and increase in population growth rate.
For instance: according to the greatbusinessschools.org, in United States, between 2014 and 2019, the number of women-owned companies has seen the growth rate of 3.9% annually. Also, according to the catalyst.org, in 2019, the share of women in senior management positions globally grew to 29%. Another major driving factor for the market is the introduction of new products. For instance: in March 2021, Danone launched Aptamil pre-measured tabs, which can be dissolved in water for baby food. Furthermore, the growing consciousness regarding the health of the infants, rising urbanization, rising personal disposable income and the rising research and development by the companies, will provide new opportunities for the global Baby Drinks industry. However, cases of contamination in the formula and presence of strict regulations by the authoritative organizations may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis is segmented as the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest for the World of the global Baby Drinks Market. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and also is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to growing population, rising working women, rising awareness for healthy infant food products and enhanced standards of living have stimulated product demand in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Nestle S.A.
Heinz and Hain Celestial Group
Abbott Laboratories
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, LLC.
Danone
Beingmate Group Co. Ltd.
HiPP GmbH & Co.
Campbell Soup Company
Arla Foods
D. Signstore.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Baby Formula
Juice
Electrolyte
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarket & Hypermarket
Pharmacies
Online
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
