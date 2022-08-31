North America Digital Advertising Market Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities and Emerging Technologies

Considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, North America digital advertising market is expected to grow by a revised 2020-2026 CAGR of 6.13% and reach $184.1 billion by 2026. Highlighted with 24 tables and 41 figures, this 109-page report “North America Digital Advertising Market 2020-2026 by Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Country: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America digital advertising market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Key Players: Alibaba, Amazon, Apple Inc., Applovin Corporation, Baidu, Facebook Inc., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nokia, Sina, Tencent, Twitter, Verizon, Yahoo! Inc.

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors. The North America Digital Advertising Market offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated if necessary before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on platform

Mobile Ad

– In-APP

– Mobile Web

Desktop Ad

Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format

Digital Display Ad

– Programmatic Transactions

– Non-programmatic Transactions

Internet Paid Search

Social Media

Online Video

Others

Based on industrial vertical

– Media and Entertainment

– Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

– Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

– Telecommunication IT Sector

– Travel Industry

– Healthcare Sector

– Manufacturing & Supply Chain

– Transportation and Logistics

– Energy, Power, and Utilities

– Other Industries

Geographically

– U.S.

– Canada

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

A section of the report is dedicated to the details related to import and export, key players, production, and revenue, on the basis of the regional markets. The report is wrapped with information about key manufacturers, key market segments, the scope of products, years considered, and study objectives.

It also guides readers through segmentation analysis based on product type, application, end-users, etc. Apart from that, the study encompasses a SWOT analysis of each player along with their product offerings, production, value, capacity, etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

