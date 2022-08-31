Biological Treatment Technologies Market Size, Competitive Strategies, Key Trends, New Project Investment And Forecast up to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Biological Treatment Technologies market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Biological Treatment Technologies market. study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global biological treatment technologies market size was US$ 2585.9 million in 2021. The global biological treatment technologies market is expected to grow to US$ 4,151.2 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The term “biowaste” refers to a mixture of domestic garden and kitchen waste in roughly equal amounts. Biowaste, also termed biodegradable garden and park waste, is food and kitchen trash from residences, restaurants, caterers, and retail premises.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to people being confined to their homes, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on international travel and air travel. Travel and tourism will be impacted by closed locations, including hotels, and restrictions on travel, outdoor activity, and camping. As a result, it impeded the growth of the biological treatment technologies market. Moreover, a sharp decline in demand for biological treatment technologies as a result of the closure of businesses and offices and a slowdown in the supply of goods and raw materials further hampered the growth of the biological treatment technologies market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to exhibit the largest share in the biological treatment technologies market due to the growing demand for wastewater treatment from commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential spaces.

After North America, Europe is the second-largest market for biological therapy technology because of the contribution of various countries. Germany has long utilized the mechanical biological treatment (MBT) method of waste disposal. Apart from that, regulations limiting landfill area, the growing need for alternatives to incineration, and rising landfill disposal costs will present attractive prospects for the development of such technologies.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global biological treatment technologies market will be primarily driven by the growing investments by government bodies in water and waste management. Further, the growing urbanization and increasing waste collected from the commercial, household, and industrial spaces are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the biological treatment technologies market during the analysis period.

Increasing R&D spending from major players and technical developments in biological therapies present attractive prospects for market growth. Future developments in biological treatment technology are expected to be advantageous for producers of biological treatment systems. The organic pollutants are decomposed by biological treatment solution providers’ natural processes as a result of growing environmental concerns and increased activity around solid waste management. Additionally, consumers are paying more attention to eco-friendly products and services. It will therefore aid in the expansion of the market.

On the flip side, high maintenance and operation costs may restrict the growth of the biological treatment technologies market.

Competitors in the Market

BIFFA Plc. (Buckinghamshire)

BioCoTech AS (Bergen)

Global Composting Solutions Ltd (New Zealand)

Closed Loop Environmental Solutions Pty Ltd (Australia)

Evoqua Water Technologies (US)

Alfa-Therm Limited (India)

Supreme International Limited (Alberta)

Scarab International (US)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Samco Technologies Inc. (US)

DAS Environmental Expert GmBH (Germany)

Pentair PLC (US)

FlotLife (Latvia)

Togo HB (China)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global biological treatment technologies market segmentation focuses on Treatment, Application, Capacity, Treatment Site, and Region.

By Treatment:

Composting

Vermicomposting

Black soldier fly treatment

Anaerobic treatment

Fermentation

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Capacity:

0-50kg/day

50-100 kg/day

101-300 kg/day

301-500kg/day

500-1000kg/day

By Treatment Site:

Off-site

On-site

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

