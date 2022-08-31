Flexible Plastic Snack Food Packaging Market Size, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The global flexible plastic snack food packaging market size was US$ 99,800 million in 2021. The global flexible plastic snack food packaging market is expected to grow to US$ 2,63,691.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The quality of the food products must be preserved, protected, and maintained, all of which require effective flexible plastic snack food packaging. The shelf-life of foods and beverages is increased if packaged properly. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the terror among the people related to the rapidly spreading virus, the demand for packaged food increased. Various companies recorded a sharp increase. Moreover, the long queues outside the retail stores further restricted people from stepping out as it increases the chances of virus spread. Thus, the user base on e-commerce channels for packaged food increased dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which positively influenced the flexible plastic snack food packaging market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the potential region for flexible plastic snack food packaging market. It is due to the growing product innovations and rising demand for packaged food. In addition, changing lifestyles and the growing demand for snacks among individuals in the US and Canada are expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the flexible plastic snack food packaging market. Apart from that, the region is home to some of the prominent snack food companies, such as Hershey, M&M, and Ritz. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the flexible plastic snack food packaging market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The primary determinants of food product purchases are consumer preferences and tastes. With fewer synthetic chemicals, preservatives, and other dubious additions, premium items in the organic food, beverage, and baked goods categories have become increasingly popular. These products are transported a long way from the producing sites to the final consumers. As a result, producers must develop creative packaging solutions to address rising environmental sensitivity, which will fuel the growth of the market during the analysis period.

The growing purchasing power of people will add another benefit to the list. The industry players are highly focused on bringing innovative flavours. Further, the rising population of developing economies like China and India is projected to unfurl opportunities for the flexible plastic snack food packaging market. Moreover, the demand for extending the shelf-life of food products is growing at a notable pace, which will add up the opportunity for the industry players.

On the flip side, regulations on packaging material waste and recycling may limit the growth of the flexible plastic snack food packaging market.

Competitors in the Market

Sonoco Products Company (US)

Amcor PLC (Australia)

Sealed Air Corporation (US)

Bryce Corporation (US)

Swiss Pack (UK)

Coveris (Europe)

Huhtamaki (Europe)

ProAmpac (US)

Clondalkin Group (Europe)

Uflex Limited (India)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global flexible plastic snack food packaging market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Application, and Region.

By Product Type

Stand-Up Pouches

Lay Flat Pouches

Films and Wraps

Rollstocks

Gusseted Bags

Others

By Material

BOPP

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene

Polyester

Others

By Application

Bakery snacks

Candy & Confections

Savory Snacks

Nuts & dried fruits

Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

