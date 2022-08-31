Endoscope Reprocessing Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2027

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2027.Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

The medical instruments are disinfected, cleaned, and sterilized during endoscope reprocessing. Rinsing, disinfection, secondary rising, cleaning, drying, and storing are all part of the endoscope reprocessing process. Endoscope reprocessing is being benefited by the growing disinfection technology industry. Due to growing focus on high cleanliness standards and growing requirements for sterilized and disinfected medical equipment in hospitals and clinics, the endoscope reprocessing market is booming.

Endoscope reprocessing market growth is driven by the various factors such as growing geriatric population and increasing preference for endoscopic procedures due to invasive way, which is not possible in barium swallow. For instance, according to the OECD, in 2018, 45,307 coronary heart bypass graft surgeries were conducted in Germany, 20,324 in Canada, 19,006 in France, 20,411 in Italy, and 15,818 in the United Kingdom, with the majority of them accompanied by the use of an endoscope. The rising global geriatric population and the high incidence of chronic illnesses have resulted in an increase in the number of operations performed per year. For instance, as per UN.org, In 2017, the global number of individuals aged 60 and overreached 962 million, more than almost double 382 million people aged 60 and over in 1980. By 2050, the number of elderly people is predicted to more than double, reaching approximately 2.1 billion. Furthermore, growing demand for operations that result in a faster recovery, fewer post-surgery infections, less discomfort, less scarring, better bleeding management, and greater precision is expected to drive up demand for endoscopic instruments. To increase their product range, major market players are concentrating on getting new products approved. For example, Advanced Sterilization Products’ ASP AEROFLEX Automatic Endoscope Preprocessor was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in April 2019. As a result of the increasing number of endoscopic reprocessing equipment in the market, the manufacturing companies are expected to develop significantly. However, adverse effects of chemical disinfectants, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America holds the majority of the market, and the United States is the most dominant leader in the region. Because of the growing frequency of illnesses that require endoscopic treatments and the availability of superior healthcare infrastructure, the United States is anticipated to be the leading endoscope reprocessing market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Custom Ultrasonics

Cantel Medical

Getinge AB

Olympus Corporation

Advanced Sterilization Products

Steelco S.p.A

Borer Chemie AG

Richard Wolf GmbH

CONMED Corporation

ARC Healthcare Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

High-Level Disinfectants and Test Strips

Detergents & Wipes

Automated Endoscope preprocessors

Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems

Endoscope Tracking Solutions

Other Products

By End user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

