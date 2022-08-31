Meta-xylene Market Size, Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Meta-xylene market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Meta-xylene market. study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global meta-xylene market was US$ 1,221 million in 2021. The global meta-xylene market is expected to grow to US$ 1,789 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Xylene is a flammable and aromatic hydrocarbon that can be found in petroleum, coal, and wood. One of xylene’s three isomers is meta-xylene. While soluble in organic solvents, meta-xylene is insoluble in water. Construction, packaging, the manufacture of chemicals like isophthalic acid, and numerous other end uses are where meta-xylene is most commonly utilized.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific meta-xylene market is forecasted to record the largest CAGR due to the large-scale production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and the growing production of meta-xylene production capacity.

North America is forecasted to grow significantly due to the rapidly increasing demand for xylene products in end-use industries like automotive, paints, coatings, etc. North America is projected to be the potential region for the meta-xylene market due to the rising awareness about the benefits of Meta-xylene in construction.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 negatively affected the construction sector, which, in turn, impeded the demand for meta-xylene. Consumers, as well as product formulators, saw a stern drop. Further, the shortage of feedstock led to lower production, which, in turn, hampered the meta-xylene market. On the flip side, the demand for fresh food products increased dramatically, boosting the revenue of the food and beverage sector. As a result, the demand for meta-xylene increased from the packaging industry to packing food products.

Factors Influencing the Market

Increasing demand for the meta-xylene from the rapidly growing construction sector is forecasted to potentially boost the growth of the market during the analysis period. Meta-xylene finds applications in paints and coatings. Further, the rising demand for attractive interior and growing lifestyle standards will positively influence the meta-xylene market during the analysis period.

The rising demand for plastic packaging as it is cost-effective is expected to contribute to the growth of the meta-xylene market. The excellent thermal stability of meta-xylene for low resin color, weathering, high heat distortion temperature, great boiling, water and stain resistance, outstanding hardness, superior corrosion, and stain resistance properties of isophthalic acid and the use of plastic in packaging can be a great opportunity for business owners.

Fluctuating raw material prices, on the contrary, may limit the demand for meta-xylene during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Avantor

Compania Espanola De Petroleos

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Exxonmobil Honeywell International Inc.

Lotte Chemical

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi gas chemical company Inc.

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Shell Chemicals LTD

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global meta-xylene market segmentation focuses on Application, End Use, and Region.

By Application

Isophthalic Acid

2,4- and 2,6-xylidine

Solvents

Other

By End Use

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

