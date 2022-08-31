NIR and Raman Spectroscopy Market Size: World Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players and Global Future Outlook 2030

The global NIR and Raman spectroscopy market size was US$ 1192.9 million in 2021. The global NIR and Raman spectroscopy market is expected to grow to US$ 3,112.22 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the supply chain in the NIR and Raman spectroscopy industry, which led to a notable downfall in the global market. However, the market significantly recovered due to the growth in the usage of spectroscopy products as a result of scientists employing Raman spectroscopy to test for COVID-19. For instance, a research team at Northern Arizona University (US) is working to create novel SARS-CoV-2 technologies using single-molecule surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SM-SERS).

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the NIR and Raman spectroscopy market due to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes & cardiovascular disorders, etc., in the region. Further, rising healthcare expenditure in the region is expected to benefit the overall regional market. According to estimates by the American Cancer Society, nearly 1.9 million new cancers are expected to be diagnosed in 2022, and around 609,360 cancer-related deaths are expected to be registered in 2022 in the US. Thus, a high prevalence of chronic diseases is expected in NIR and Raman spectroscopy market.

Further, other factors like the rising geriatric population and advanced healthcare infrastructure of the region are projected to present attractive prospects for the market during the analysis period.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is expected to primarily drive the growth of the NIR and Raman spectroscopy market.

The Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention estimates that the adult population accounted for 60% of the cases of chronic diseases in 2019. NIR is used to diagnose several cancers, including colorectal cancer and others. Further, the rising demand for Process Analytical Technology (PAT) tools, combined with the rapidly growing technological advancements, are expected to drive the market forward during the analysis period.

During the analysis period, it is anticipated that the market would have promising opportunities due to the rising demand for cloud-based spectroscopy. Owing to the cloud-based model’s accessibility and scalability, pay-as-you-go idea, lower infrastructure costs, increased data sharing with security to its users, and hassle-free data access, cloud-based technologies, and integrated spectroscopy analysis tools are gaining significant traction. Accessibility enables spectrometer inspection, peak-picking, and control on several operating systems. Most significantly, it offers researchers protection so they may use different cloud-based security technologies to secure the data. Therefore, it is anticipated that the advantages of modern technologies will accelerate market expansion over the study period.

On the flip side, the shortage of skilled and experienced professionals may restrict the growth of the NIR and Raman spectroscopy market.

Competitors in the Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Bruker (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

JASCO (Spain)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Danaher (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

ABB (Sweden)

Horiba, Ltd (Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global NIR and Raman spectroscopy market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Global NIR and Raman Spectroscopy Market, by Product

Near-infrared Spectroscopy

o Scanning

o Fourier-transform

o Filter or AOTF

Raman Spectroscopy

o Micro-Raman Spectroscopy

o Probe-based Raman Spectroscopy

o FT-Raman Spectroscopy

Global NIR and Raman Spectroscopy Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical Applications

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Applications

Food & Beverage Testing

Environment Testing

Academic Research

Others

Global NIR and Raman Spectroscopy Market, by Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

