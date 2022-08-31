Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market Size, Outlook to 2022: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2030

The global non-animal alternative testing market size was US$ 9.8 billion in 2021. The global non-animal alternative testing market is expected to grow to US$ 25.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

The non-animal alternatives testing market encompasses the sales of goods and services that don’t use animals in testing to establish safety requirements needed for medications and cosmetics. In the non-animal alternative testing sector, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products are tested without using animals. Organs-on-chip, in-vitro testing, and in-silico testing are a few techniques and processes used as alternatives to animal testing.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global non-animal alternative testing industry is expected to witness long-term positive affect as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is owing to the growing investments in the pharmaceutical industry and the increasing need for novel medications. Further, several pharmaceutical companies avoided operating in wet labs and having direct contact with people or animals during pre-clinical drug testing. The demand for non-animal alternative testing has significantly increased as a result, which is accelerating the expansion of the non-animal alternative testing market during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

By region, North America held the largest share in the non-animal alternative testing market and is expected to continue to dominate in the coming years. The presence of numerous non-animal alternative testing businesses in the North American region, including Abbott Laboratories, is seen to be a significant factor boosting the market expansion. Moreover, the growing aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases are projected to drive the market forward during the analysis period.

The Asia-Pacific non-animal alternative testing market is expected to expand significantly due to rapidly rising moral concerns about animal suffering. Further, industry giants are pouring funds in R&D, majorly to launch new products. Thus, it will drive the non-animal alternative testing market forward during the analysis period.

Factors Influencing the Market

The government and non-governmental groups’ assistance is causing the market for non-animal testing to grow. Government agencies not only enforce laws and regulations but also raise money to support non-animal testing techniques such as tests on human volunteers, sophisticated computer modeling tools, and financing for studies involving human volunteers.

In comparison to animal testing, businesses in the non-animal testing sector are pouring high investments in technology like organs-on-chip. The organs-on-chip technology uses human cells on a chip instead of an animal for testing in order to simulate the structure and operate human organs and organ systems. Thus, it will drive the growth of the non-animal alternative testing market during the analysis period.

Pesticides, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, vaccinations, genetically modified foods, and some consumer goods are required to undergo required animal testing before they can be approved for sale. The complicated process and legal requirements for animal experimentation in some nations will hinder market expansion.

Competitors in the Market

VITROCELL Systems GmbH

Evotec SE

Biovit

MB Research Laboratories

Emulate, Inc.

TARA Biosystems, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott

Hurel Corporation

TissUse GmbH

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global non-animal alternative testing market segmentation focuses on Technology, Method, End User, and Region.

By Technology

Cell Culture

High Throughput

Molecular Imaging

OMIC Technology

By Method

Cellular Assay

Biochemical Assay

In-silico

Ex-vivo

By End User

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics & Household Products

Diagnostics

Chemicals Industry

Food Industry

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

