Retail Logistics Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Retail Logistics Market to reach USD 448.52 million by 2027.Global Retail Logistics Market is valued approximately at USD 205.44 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Rise in penetration of internet has increased the trend of e-commerce and as a result, the demand for retail logistics has been increased. For instance, according to Statista, the number of internet users around the world has increased from 3742 million in 2018 to 3969 million in 2019.

Growing long term agreements with logistics provider, development in logistics infrastructure, public investment for warehouses development and rising e-commerce market has fuel the growth in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Electrolux Logistics SAS awarded a multi-year omnichannel logistics contract to XPO Logistics to manage its logistics operations in France. Also, in June 2021, Nippon Express, open new logistics locations in Jiashan, Hangzhou and Changshu in the Yangtze River Delta of China. Furthermore, integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence and growing presence of last-mile delivery method is expected to provide opportunities to the market for growth in near future. However, substandard infrastructure in some emerging economies may hamper the market in coming years.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market in terms of revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, due to large customer base for retail products coupled with growth of e-commerce sector. Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest growth rate during forecast period owing to growing investment in logistics infrastructure development and growing focus on transport practices.

Major market player included in this report are:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Nippon Express

FedEx

Schneider

United Parcel Service

APL Logistics Ltd

DHL International GmbH

A.P. Moller – Maersk

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Conventional Retail Logistics

E-Commerce Retail Logistics

By Solution:

Commerce enablement

Supply Chain Solutions

Reverse logistics & liquidation

Transportation Management

Others

By Mode of Transport:

Railways

Airways

Roadways

Waterways

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

